Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Had A Refreshing Approach To Post-Divorce Dating
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Starting a new relationship after a divorce can be daunting, which is what makes Melinda Gates' carefree approach so refreshing. Unsurprisingly, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce made headlines all over the world, and being a public figure no doubt makes dating after a very public breakup that much harder. The philanthropist's mindset is what changed the game for her, however. While chatting with NPR's "Wild Card" podcast in February 2026, Melinda got candid about how she's handled dating post-divorce. "It's funny because I finally am at a place where I don't have to prove anything," she shared. "I am so comfortable now being myself. Even when I first started sort of dating again, I was kind of like, take it or leave it. You either like me or don't."
Psychologists acknowledge that getting back into dating after a divorce looks different for everyone, but there are some important factors to take into account. For one, you need to learn to rely on your gut instincts again and, most importantly, go easy on yourself, per Psych Central. It's also imperative that you allow yourself to grow from the experience. Focus on self-improvement and the rest will come much more easily. Given Melinda's laidback approach, we'd say she has all three of these down pat.
Melinda Gates has been open about how challenging her divorce was
Melinda Gates is clearly better off without Bill Gates, and it shows. But the philanthropist has been open about how painful the breakdown of her marriage was, and splitting from her longtime husband wasn't a decision she made lightly. "[My divorce] was the hardest thing I had ever been through in my life, let me be really clear about that," Melinda said during an appearance on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, in 2024. "I thought I was going to be married for life." The former Microsoft employee explained that she and Bill tried to make it work — they even went for couples counseling — but in the end, she realized that the relationship they used to have no longer existed. "There wasn't enough trust any longer," Melinda confessed, adding, "I've never cried so much in my life."
In her memoir, "The Next Day," the mother-of-three detailed how she became increasingly anxious as she came to terms with the fact that her marriage was irreparably broken. "Bill has publicly acknowledged that he wasn't always faithful to me," Melinda pointed out, noting that revelations her husband had dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein didn't help matters either (there is no proof he ever engaged in any wrongdoing). When the couple finally decided to divorce, she was terrified of how it might turn out in court too. "Bill has a reputation for being one of the toughest negotiators in the world," Melinda wrote, adding that she even "started having panic attacks." The author didn't reveal the exact reasons for her divorce, arguing that the story is her ex-husband's to tell, not hers. Notably, Bill described their split to The Times as "the mistake I most regret."