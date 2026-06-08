Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Had A Refreshing Approach To Post-Divorce Dating

Melinda Gates is clearly better off without Bill Gates, and it shows. But the philanthropist has been open about how painful the breakdown of her marriage was, and splitting from her longtime husband wasn't a decision she made lightly. "[My divorce] was the hardest thing I had ever been through in my life, let me be really clear about that," Melinda said during an appearance on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, in 2024. "I thought I was going to be married for life." The former Microsoft employee explained that she and Bill tried to make it work — they even went for couples counseling — but in the end, she realized that the relationship they used to have no longer existed. "There wasn't enough trust any longer," Melinda confessed, adding, "I've never cried so much in my life."

In her memoir, "The Next Day," the mother-of-three detailed how she became increasingly anxious as she came to terms with the fact that her marriage was irreparably broken. "Bill has publicly acknowledged that he wasn't always faithful to me," Melinda pointed out, noting that revelations her husband had dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein didn't help matters either (there is no proof he ever engaged in any wrongdoing). When the couple finally decided to divorce, she was terrified of how it might turn out in court too. "Bill has a reputation for being one of the toughest negotiators in the world," Melinda wrote, adding that she even "started having panic attacks." The author didn't reveal the exact reasons for her divorce, arguing that the story is her ex-husband's to tell, not hers. Notably, Bill described their split to The Times as "the mistake I most regret."