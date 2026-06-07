The Famous MASH Actor Who Was Once In A Band With Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter
When Lynda Carter spun around and turned into Wonder Woman in 1975, she instantly became forever connected to the popular superhero. Even when other women took on the role of the princess from Paradise Island, the world still looked at Carter as the true face of the comic book idol. But Carter's career has been far more than just fighting criminals in a formfitting outfit. Along with her acting and being selected as Miss World USA in 1972, Carter is also an accomplished singer whose album, "At Last," spent five weeks on the Billboard Jazz charts. It was her musical talents that saw Carter teaming up with another 1970s TV legend well before either of them had hit the big time.
In 1968, Carter joined The Relatives. At just 17, Carter toured the country with the band, which included two of her cousins and a drummer named Gary Burghoff. At the time, Burghoff was best known for playing the titular character in the off-Broadway musical, "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," but he was just two years away from the role that would make him a star. In 1970, after Burghoff starred in Robert Altman's hit film, "M*A*S*H*," he reprised his role as Corporal Walter "Radar" O'Reilly on the even bigger TV show based on the film. Not long after, Carter would win the Miss USA pageant and become Wonder Woman. While The Relatives didn't last long, their singer and drummer became legends all their own.
Lynda Carter and Gary Burghoff teamed up again in 1978
A decade after playing together in The Relatives, Lynda Carter and Gary Burghoff teamed up again. Burghoff appeared as a guest star in the 1978 "Wonder Woman" episode "The Man Who Wouldn't Tell." A year later, both actors would leave behind the characters that made them household names. "Wonder Woman" was canceled after its third season, and Burghoff left "M*A*S*H*" early into its eighth season.
Carter returned to music and starred in four TV specials, "Lynda Carter's Special," "Encore!, "Lynda Carter's Celebration," and "Lynda Carter: Street Life." Each special saw Carter sharing the stage with famous musicians like Kenny Rogers, Merle Haggard, and Ray Charles. The former TV superhero continued to act and sing. In 2013, Gal Gadot was picked to be the new live-action Wonder Woman, and Carter quickly supported her. Since then, Carter and Gadot have formed a friendship as strong as Wonder Woman's famous Lasso of Truth. And, looking at Lynda Carter today, she may be as immortal as the superhero she played.
Meanwhile, Burghoff has kept busy as well. While he didn't get to be part of one of the most devastating TV show endings of all time, he did return to playing Radar in two episodes of the short-lived spin-off, "AfterMASH." Burghoff retired from acting in 1995 and turned his passions elsewhere. Burghoff spends his time painting wildlife, collecting stamps, and inventing products for fishing fans. Burghoff stepped in front of the camera again, making a Facebook video asking people to help those affected by the 2018 California fires.