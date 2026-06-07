The Famous MASH Actor Who Was Once In A Band With Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter

When Lynda Carter spun around and turned into Wonder Woman in 1975, she instantly became forever connected to the popular superhero. Even when other women took on the role of the princess from Paradise Island, the world still looked at Carter as the true face of the comic book idol. But Carter's career has been far more than just fighting criminals in a formfitting outfit. Along with her acting and being selected as Miss World USA in 1972, Carter is also an accomplished singer whose album, "At Last," spent five weeks on the Billboard Jazz charts. It was her musical talents that saw Carter teaming up with another 1970s TV legend well before either of them had hit the big time.

In 1968, Carter joined The Relatives. At just 17, Carter toured the country with the band, which included two of her cousins and a drummer named Gary Burghoff. At the time, Burghoff was best known for playing the titular character in the off-Broadway musical, "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," but he was just two years away from the role that would make him a star. In 1970, after Burghoff starred in Robert Altman's hit film, "M*A*S*H*," he reprised his role as Corporal Walter "Radar" O'Reilly on the even bigger TV show based on the film. Not long after, Carter would win the Miss USA pageant and become Wonder Woman. While The Relatives didn't last long, their singer and drummer became legends all their own.