What '70s Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Looks Like Now
In the mid-'70s, Lynda Carter cemented her place in pop culture as Wonder Woman. After a film and three seasons of bringing the superhero to life, Carter moved on to other projects, like the '90s-era historic series "Hawkeye." Carter also married Robert Altman and had two children. Even so, she didn't let go of Wonder Woman completely. Carter and her Wonder Woman successor, Gal Gadot, have a lot of similarities, and in addition to staying in touch over text, Carter made an appearance in 2020's "Wonder Woman 1984."
In the movie, Carter looked like she'd barely aged a day in 40 years. Six years later, Carter also stunned when she attended a gala in Washington, D.C., in March 2026. Carter's beaming smile perfectly captured her enthusiasm and vivacious personality.
Carter has long been a proponent of exercise and healthy eating as part of her plan for successful aging. When it comes to her makeup routine, the iconic actor doesn't turn her nose up at drugstore makeup options, telling The Strategist in 2023 that her mascara of choice is Maybelline: "I'm still a Maybelline girl." While she sometimes relies on a glam team for special events, Carter's candid about the illusion of it. "Actors and celebrities always look so great when they're on the red carpet, but when you see them in real life, they just look like a regular person with no makeup and their crummy clothes on," Carter remarked to People.
Carter is keeping busy with all kinds of creative ventures
Lynda Carter is committed to staying mentally and socially active, especially amid life's difficulties. After Carter's husband, Robert Altman, died in 2021, she honored his memory through volunteering, philanthropy, and by writing the 2024 song "Letters from Earth." "It's a celebration of love, as much as it is heartbreaking," Cater explained to People at the time. Carter's music career dates back to her teens, and it's been a crucial way for her to express a range of ideas. A few months after "Letters from Earth" was released, Carter switched things up with the bubbly tune "Pink Slip Lollipop."
Beyond her artistic endeavors, Carter has personally engaged with her legacy as Wonder Woman. A day after the March 2026 Washington, D.C., gala, the veteran actor was a guest of honor at the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum. In addition to serving on the museum's advisory board, Carter was there to talk about her creative decisions behind her performance as Wonder Woman 50 years since the premiere. "I had the opportunity to put into that character what I envisioned her strength to be and that was her intellect and her purpose in her life," Carter explained in an Instagram video filmed the day of the event. Carter's warmth was evident as she reportedly talked to attendees until the last possible minute (per WTOP News). The acting legend is known for a down-to-earth approach at public events. Back in 2022, Carter unexpectedly stunned fans when she ditched her shoes on the red carpet.