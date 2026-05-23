What '70s Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Looks Like Now

In the mid-'70s, Lynda Carter cemented her place in pop culture as Wonder Woman. After a film and three seasons of bringing the superhero to life, Carter moved on to other projects, like the '90s-era historic series "Hawkeye." Carter also married Robert Altman and had two children. Even so, she didn't let go of Wonder Woman completely. Carter and her Wonder Woman successor, Gal Gadot, have a lot of similarities, and in addition to staying in touch over text, Carter made an appearance in 2020's "Wonder Woman 1984."

In the movie, Carter looked like she'd barely aged a day in 40 years. Six years later, Carter also stunned when she attended a gala in Washington, D.C., in March 2026. Carter's beaming smile perfectly captured her enthusiasm and vivacious personality.

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Carter has long been a proponent of exercise and healthy eating as part of her plan for successful aging. When it comes to her makeup routine, the iconic actor doesn't turn her nose up at drugstore makeup options, telling The Strategist in 2023 that her mascara of choice is Maybelline: "I'm still a Maybelline girl." While she sometimes relies on a glam team for special events, Carter's candid about the illusion of it. "Actors and celebrities always look so great when they're on the red carpet, but when you see them in real life, they just look like a regular person with no makeup and their crummy clothes on," Carter remarked to People.