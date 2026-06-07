'I'm The Monkey': Why Paul McCartney Doesn't Take Pictures With Fans

Beatles star Paul McCartney had a friendly relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, still has a close friendship with former bandmate Ringo Starr, and is well aware of just how famous he remains even after all these years. But that doesn't mean the multiple Grammy winner is eager to embrace selfie culture. In fact, McCartney would much rather have a long chat with his fans than pose for a photo, and in a 2026 interview on "The Zane Lowe Show," he explained why. "I say to them, 'Down in Saint-Tropez, there's a guy on the harbor front, and he's got a monkey, and you can get your picture taken with the monkey,'" the "Live And Let Die" hitmaker began. "And I said, 'The minute I start doing that, you get your camera out, I feel like that monkey, cause I'm not me anymore. I'm the monkey.' And I say, 'It's kind of important to me to be just me, not the guy who's posing.'"

Paul McCartney's wife, Nancy Shevell, often reminds him that it would take up less of his time if he simply posed for a picture instead of starting a lengthy conversation with every fan who crosses the legendary singer's path. Ultimately, though, McCartney doesn't mind. In a past interview, the former Beatle was asked whether his own fame sometimes still baffles him, and he admitted that, even after decades in the industry, McCartney still has moments where he can't believe this is his life. "Sometimes it's a little crazy. You have to pinch yourself and say, 'Is this me?'" he shared (via YouTube). The singer added that, despite all the chaos that surrounds it, he still enjoys being in the spotlight, noting, "I don't want to get to the point where I think, 'Oh, I hate the fame.'"