'I'm The Monkey': Why Paul McCartney Doesn't Take Pictures With Fans
Beatles star Paul McCartney had a friendly relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, still has a close friendship with former bandmate Ringo Starr, and is well aware of just how famous he remains even after all these years. But that doesn't mean the multiple Grammy winner is eager to embrace selfie culture. In fact, McCartney would much rather have a long chat with his fans than pose for a photo, and in a 2026 interview on "The Zane Lowe Show," he explained why. "I say to them, 'Down in Saint-Tropez, there's a guy on the harbor front, and he's got a monkey, and you can get your picture taken with the monkey,'" the "Live And Let Die" hitmaker began. "And I said, 'The minute I start doing that, you get your camera out, I feel like that monkey, cause I'm not me anymore. I'm the monkey.' And I say, 'It's kind of important to me to be just me, not the guy who's posing.'"
Paul McCartney's wife, Nancy Shevell, often reminds him that it would take up less of his time if he simply posed for a picture instead of starting a lengthy conversation with every fan who crosses the legendary singer's path. Ultimately, though, McCartney doesn't mind. In a past interview, the former Beatle was asked whether his own fame sometimes still baffles him, and he admitted that, even after decades in the industry, McCartney still has moments where he can't believe this is his life. "Sometimes it's a little crazy. You have to pinch yourself and say, 'Is this me?'" he shared (via YouTube). The singer added that, despite all the chaos that surrounds it, he still enjoys being in the spotlight, noting, "I don't want to get to the point where I think, 'Oh, I hate the fame.'"
Paul McCartney made a conscious decision to stay the course after his success with the Beatles
There was a moment immediately after the Beatles' staggering global success when Paul McCartney realized he was about to pass the point of no return, and the singer-songwriter was either going to embrace his new, very public life, with adoring fans all over the world, or give it up and live in relative normalcy, free of lurking paparazzi and tabloid headlines. The "Maybe I'm Amazed" hitmaker confirmed on "The Zane Lowe Show" that he actually took a moment to consider this fork in the road. "I realized, 'Oh, I'm going to be famous all my life, if I'm lucky.' I thought, 'Okay, big decision time,'" McCartney recalled.
If he decided to stay the course, the former Beatle would have to figure out how to deal with fame in a responsible way. He credited his family with helping him to stay grounded amid all these challenges. Thanks to his decades of experience, McCartney no doubt has plenty of wisdom to impart to those willing to listen when it comes to navigating the highs and lows of superstardom. In a May 2026 interview, BBC Radio 2 asked whether he had any advice for someone like Taylor Swift, who is one of the biggest stars in the world.
Although the "Blackbird" hitmaker acknowledged that he wasn't in the habit of giving unsolicited advice, McCartney would be happy to impart some should she ever ask him. "I'm like the older brother to that generation, you know. Or more like the granddad, actually," he quipped (via Facebook). The Grammy winner met Swift before, along with Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo, promising, "I like their voices. If they needed any advice, I would be happy to give it."