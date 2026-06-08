New Details About Emily Blunt & John Krasinski's Wedding Include A Funny Story About Meryl Streep
Weddings are usually quite memorable, but when Meryl Streep shows up and dances to Abba's "Mamma Mia," it's safe to assume the wedding has just gone from "family memories" to folklore. That is exactly what happened at Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's wedding. As Blunt explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the unbelievable moment started when the wedding party was on a boat sailing on Lake Como in Italy. The DJ, who was switching back and forth between English and Italian as they sang along with the songs they played, decided to go for the big guns and pulled out "Mamma Mia."
Blunt and Krasinski married in 2010, two years after Streep starred in the massively successful Abba-inspired musical "Mamma Mia." Seizing a moment that likely seemed too good to be true, Blunt and Krasinski's moms got up and started grooving. As they danced, the proud mamas shimmied over to Streep and cajoled her to join in. Streep didn't want to ruin the moment, so she happily obliged the moms and took on the role of dancing queen, but would later joke with Blunt that she considered jumping off the boat and swimming for land.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were both nervous when they first met Meryl Streep
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski both worked with Meryl Streep at different points in their careers. Blunt met the legendary actor on the set of 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada," which also happened to be her first major role in Hollywood. Blunt had some thoughts on Streep's decision to go method while playing the verbally abusive and demanding Miranda Priestly, telling Brian Cox in a conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors, "She's amazing and was slightly terrifying on that film." Blunt got over her fears of Streep and the two have since worked together in "Mary Poppins Returns," "Into the Woods," and "The Devil Wears Prada 2," solidifying Streep and Blunt's close friendship.
Krasinski made "It's Complicated" with Streep after "The Office" had turned him into a star, but he was still nervous about working with her. As he explained to Conan O'Brien, the first day they shot a scene together, he had to keep doing takes where he opens a door for Streep. Krasinski was understandably intimidated to be working with the three-time Oscar winner, so he tried to lighten things up with a joke, telling Streep, "The next time I open the door, I'm going to be shirtless. Just so you know." Streep, not missing a beat, joked, "Then you might want to drop and do a couple more pushups." While she was kidding around, Streep's advice may have helped Krasinski become a sex symbol.