New Details About Emily Blunt & John Krasinski's Wedding Include A Funny Story About Meryl Streep

Weddings are usually quite memorable, but when Meryl Streep shows up and dances to Abba's "Mamma Mia," it's safe to assume the wedding has just gone from "family memories" to folklore. That is exactly what happened at Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's wedding. As Blunt explained on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the unbelievable moment started when the wedding party was on a boat sailing on Lake Como in Italy. The DJ, who was switching back and forth between English and Italian as they sang along with the songs they played, decided to go for the big guns and pulled out "Mamma Mia."

Blunt and Krasinski married in 2010, two years after Streep starred in the massively successful Abba-inspired musical "Mamma Mia." Seizing a moment that likely seemed too good to be true, Blunt and Krasinski's moms got up and started grooving. As they danced, the proud mamas shimmied over to Streep and cajoled her to join in. Streep didn't want to ruin the moment, so she happily obliged the moms and took on the role of dancing queen, but would later joke with Blunt that she considered jumping off the boat and swimming for land.