Jennifer Lopez Skirts Around Brett Goldstein Romance Rumors But Savannah Guthrie Isn't Convinced
Jennifer Lopez is the Elizabeth Taylor of our time when it comes to romance. Lopez has had a number of high profile relationships, including four marriages (and two engagements to Ben Affleck). Now, rumors are circling that she might be more than just co-stars with Brett Goldstein. Goldstein became internationally known after playing soccer player Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso" and he and Lopez play love interests in the new Netflix film, "Office Romance." But when "Today" host Savannah Guthrie asked Lopez about the possibility of real life imitating art with Goldstein sitting right next to her, Lopez wasn't having it.
"There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," Lopez said. Goldstein also played off any speculation regarding a relationship between them. But Guthrie pushed it, claiming Lopez hadn't given a straight "yes" or "no" to whether or not she was romantically involved with Goldstein.
It may not become one of Guthrie's most talked about live TV moments, but it was a bit awkward as Lopez clearly seemed exasperated by the fixation on her love life. She made it clear that just because she was near a man didn't mean she was with him. As one of her examples, Lopez brought up the chatter about her and Kevin Costner being involved. The conversation topic wrapped up with Lopez making it clear that she and Goldstein were not dating.
Brett Goldstein wrote the rom-com character that sparked rumors specifically for Jennifer Lopez
While the relationship between Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez might be purely professional and platonic, we do know that Goldstein is a big fan of hers. He co-wrote the script for "Office Romance" and the role of the romantic female lead was actually written with Lopez in mind. Goldstein explained the brainstorming process for the project: "We wanted to make an old school rom-com. And we were like, 'Who's the best rom-com actor?' And it was like J.Lo. And that was it, that was why. We wanted to make the best J.Lo rom-com" (via E! News). Lopez has made some classic rom-coms, including "Maid in Manhattan" and "The Wedding Planner," so we understand why Goldstein would want her to star.
As for why people think there could be something romantic between the two actors, the sparks between them are palpable in the trailer. And as Lopez told People, "We had great chemistry to begin with. It just grew as we did the film together."
While Lopez is single, it's not 100% clear if Goldstein is. He was dating Beth Rylance, an English comedian, and he mentioned her briefly in his 2021 Emmy acceptance speech, saying simply, "Beth, I love you" (via People). There are reports the two have since split. It's not clear who, if anyone, Goldstein might be dating now. But after "Today," we know it's not Lopez.