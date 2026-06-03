Jennifer Lopez Skirts Around Brett Goldstein Romance Rumors But Savannah Guthrie Isn't Convinced

Jennifer Lopez is the Elizabeth Taylor of our time when it comes to romance. Lopez has had a number of high profile relationships, including four marriages (and two engagements to Ben Affleck). Now, rumors are circling that she might be more than just co-stars with Brett Goldstein. Goldstein became internationally known after playing soccer player Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso" and he and Lopez play love interests in the new Netflix film, "Office Romance." But when "Today" host Savannah Guthrie asked Lopez about the possibility of real life imitating art with Goldstein sitting right next to her, Lopez wasn't having it.

"There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," Lopez said. Goldstein also played off any speculation regarding a relationship between them. But Guthrie pushed it, claiming Lopez hadn't given a straight "yes" or "no" to whether or not she was romantically involved with Goldstein.

It may not become one of Guthrie's most talked about live TV moments, but it was a bit awkward as Lopez clearly seemed exasperated by the fixation on her love life. She made it clear that just because she was near a man didn't mean she was with him. As one of her examples, Lopez brought up the chatter about her and Kevin Costner being involved. The conversation topic wrapped up with Lopez making it clear that she and Goldstein were not dating.