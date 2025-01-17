What's Really Going On With Jennifer Lopez And Kevin Costner?
The internet is rife with rumors of a budding relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner. So what's really going on with two of Hollywood's heavy hitters, and is there a Kennifer on the horizon for 2025? According to Page Six, Lopez and Costner were both spotted after Christmas 2024 in Aspen, Colorado. Both stars were there, separately, with their respective families. Lopez shared photos on her Instagram of children Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, enjoying Christmas in the snowy Rockies, as well as a reel of her post-Christmas and New Year's festivities in the elite enclave.
One of those festive outings found the singer at Kemo Sabe, the Aspen outpost that's a high-end western-wear shop by day and has a bar upstairs that A-listers and those-in-the-know frequent after hours. Photos showed Lopez and Costner amongst other people, though none of the two together. However, Life & Style reported that the duo mingled. That was followed up by an unconfirmed source telling Closer that after the encounter, Costner sent the "Jenny From the Block" singer a hand-written note, a magnum of champagne, and her favorite flowers (which are reported to be white roses and lilies). Both A-listers have been mum on the relationship, but the Closer source claimed they now talk regularly.
Are Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner even looking for love?
Both Kevin Costner's relationship history and Jennifer Lopez's relationship history have many chapters, with six divorces between them (four for her, two for him). Their most recent splits — Lopez from Ben Affleck and Costner from Christine Baumgartner — occurred recently. And very publicly. Costner's marriage to Baumgartner, from 2004 until it ended when she filed for divorce in 2023, bitterly played out in the public eye with spats over assets until it was finalized in February 2024. Lopez, however, seemed to have a relatively clean cut from Affleck, though he learned that splitting from the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" songstress actually did cost a thing — millions, in fact.
After such heartbreak, are they ready to jump back into something serious? In an October 2024 chat with Interview, Jennifer Lopez said she wasn't eager for a new relationship. Costner told People in June 2024 he's open to finding love again. Our verdict: Don't expect her to be running to the altar this time around.
What about the Costner-Lopez age difference?
Another potential hurdle in the success of this relationship could be the age difference. Kevin Costner turned 70 in January 2025, and Jennifer Lopez turned 55 in July 2024. Does a 15-year age gap signify a red flag for the budding relationship? While research shows that a big age gap can be problematic, plenty of couples, including those in Hollywood — George and Amal Clooney, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart — have proven that age gaps can work.
For her part, Lopez has never had an older man that we know of. Former fiancé Alex Rodriguez was six years her junior, Affleck was three years her junior, and Anthony was a year older. Costner, on the other hand, has robbed the cradle previously. Baumgartner was 18 years his junior. His first wife, Cindy Silva, was less than two years younger, however.
Other considerations for a coupling: Work and kids
Many budding Hollywood romances have trouble taking off due to busy schedules for all involved. Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez could fall into this category. After reviving his career in 2018 with the lead role of "Yellowstone," Costner left the show in 2024. He has now moved onto "Horizon: An American Saga." For her part, Lopez has been promoting her film, "Atlas," producing a number of upcoming projects, and keeping her business ventures, including her beauty line and cocktail brand, thriving.
Then there are the kids to consider. Both are busy parents — Costner has seven kids (pictured with five of them above at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival), whereas Lopez has two, but she also maintains relationships with her ex's kids, including a tight bond with Violet Affleck. Is there time to put effort into a new relationship? What's the verdict — is Kev Co and J Lo a thing? We say it doesn't look likely, but watch this space.