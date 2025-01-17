What's Really Going On With Jennifer Lopez And Kevin Costner?

The internet is rife with rumors of a budding relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner. So what's really going on with two of Hollywood's heavy hitters, and is there a Kennifer on the horizon for 2025? According to Page Six, Lopez and Costner were both spotted after Christmas 2024 in Aspen, Colorado. Both stars were there, separately, with their respective families. Lopez shared photos on her Instagram of children Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, enjoying Christmas in the snowy Rockies, as well as a reel of her post-Christmas and New Year's festivities in the elite enclave.

One of those festive outings found the singer at Kemo Sabe, the Aspen outpost that's a high-end western-wear shop by day and has a bar upstairs that A-listers and those-in-the-know frequent after hours. Photos showed Lopez and Costner amongst other people, though none of the two together. However, Life & Style reported that the duo mingled. That was followed up by an unconfirmed source telling Closer that after the encounter, Costner sent the "Jenny From the Block" singer a hand-written note, a magnum of champagne, and her favorite flowers (which are reported to be white roses and lilies). Both A-listers have been mum on the relationship, but the Closer source claimed they now talk regularly.

