Savannah Guthrie's Most Talked-About Live TV Moments

This article references phobias, miscarriage, infertility, terrorism, sexual misconduct, and a missing person case.

The award-winning Savannah Guthrie is one of the most recognizable and influential figures to grace U.S. television. Be they live or taped, many of her interviews cause quite a stir, but Savannah's own tragic family affairs have garnered equal attention. For instance, Savannah has endured the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, her 84-year-old mother. At the time of publishing, Nancy remains missing. Still, as stressful as this period is for the broadcast journalist, she's still committed to her roles as co-anchor for the "Today" show and chief legal correspondent for NBC News. Thankfully, she can count on the love and support of her husband, corporate consultant Michael Feldman. The couple also share two kids: daughter Vale and son Charles.

Looking back, Savannah has enjoyed a truly remarkable career transformation. Armed with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and a Juris Doctor, Savannah first gained recognition as a legal correspondent. After cementing her position at NBC as a reporter for the White House, she joined "The Daily Rundown" on MSNBC and then "Today." Known for her poise, sharpness, and versatility, Savannah has truly become a key player in the network. So, let's revisit some of the beloved TV personality's most memorable on-screen moments. We don't mean notable pre-recorded sit-downs like the ones she had with Barack Obama or Conrad Murray, Michael Jackson's doctor. Instead, we'll highlight her sharp skills as well as a few funny, spontaneous, or emotional incidents that the audience witnessed live.