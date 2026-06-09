Prince Harry Reportedly Thinks He And William Can Start Mending Their Bond For This One Reason

Prince Harry and Prince William's feud has been tabloid fodder for years, and the two show no signs of reconciling any time soon. Every now and then, though, reports emerge that Harry is ready to extend an olive branch (rumors that William is willing to do the same have literally never made the rounds). When putting things into perspective, the Prince of Wales has every right to be peeved at his younger brother. Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare" tarnished his image, alongside the many revealing interviews he and wife Meghan Markle participated in, notably all while making money.

It wouldn't sit well with anyone. Now, insiders are alleging that Harry believes he has one move left — softening his older brother's heart by introducing William to his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. William has met Archie before, of course, but he's never laid eyes on Lilibet in person, and insiders claim that the Duke of Sussex reckons the young royals could make all the difference. "Harry truly believes the kids are the key to fixing everything," a source dished to Heatworld. "He's sure that once his father and brother get a chance to really meet Archie and Lili properly and spend some time with them that they'll melt everyone's hearts and change things overnight."

No one asked us, but if they did, we'd say that's some serious wishful thinking. In fact, if William does change his mind about Harry, it might well be because of his own children. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams confirmed to Express that the Prince of Wales' three kids must, in some capacity, be aware of their renegade uncle's existence. Harry is known to be good with children, and if he wins over William's brood, his older brother might have no choice but to be civil.