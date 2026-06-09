Prince Harry Reportedly Thinks He And William Can Start Mending Their Bond For This One Reason
Prince Harry and Prince William's feud has been tabloid fodder for years, and the two show no signs of reconciling any time soon. Every now and then, though, reports emerge that Harry is ready to extend an olive branch (rumors that William is willing to do the same have literally never made the rounds). When putting things into perspective, the Prince of Wales has every right to be peeved at his younger brother. Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare" tarnished his image, alongside the many revealing interviews he and wife Meghan Markle participated in, notably all while making money.
It wouldn't sit well with anyone. Now, insiders are alleging that Harry believes he has one move left — softening his older brother's heart by introducing William to his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. William has met Archie before, of course, but he's never laid eyes on Lilibet in person, and insiders claim that the Duke of Sussex reckons the young royals could make all the difference. "Harry truly believes the kids are the key to fixing everything," a source dished to Heatworld. "He's sure that once his father and brother get a chance to really meet Archie and Lili properly and spend some time with them that they'll melt everyone's hearts and change things overnight."
No one asked us, but if they did, we'd say that's some serious wishful thinking. In fact, if William does change his mind about Harry, it might well be because of his own children. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams confirmed to Express that the Prince of Wales' three kids must, in some capacity, be aware of their renegade uncle's existence. Harry is known to be good with children, and if he wins over William's brood, his older brother might have no choice but to be civil.
Even King Charles III is rumored to be tired of Harry and William's squabble
King Charles III and Prince Harry's relationship has been bumpy, to say the least, but the two seem to be on much better footing than Harry is with Prince William. Word on the street is that their feud is starting to put strain on Charles and William's relationship as the king grows tired of his eldest son's "self-righteous intractability," as royal expert Tina Brown put it in a September 2025 column for The New York Times. In May 2026, gossip made the rounds that one of the king's aides, former diplomat Theo Rycroft, was looking into getting William and Harry to finally talk things out. A source divulged to the Daily Mail that Rycroft deemed the brothers' feud "'f****** ridiculous." Another insider added, "He thinks it's time to knock their heads together. The mood is, 'He's not wrong.'" However, a third source familiar with Rycroft's thinking claimed that these supposed royal insiders were peddling balderdash.
"Theo has never held or expressed the views as claimed," they clarified. Meanwhile, there's been plenty of speculation about what Queen Elizabeth II would have done about William and Harry's situation, had she still been alive to witness it. "She saw both of them, even after the estrangement," a source told People. "She also believed that you might have views, but you don't have sides. She knew that families are complicated." But Her Majesty's former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, explained that, even if the queen was still around, she wouldn't be able to force them to bury the hatchet. "The only two people who can mend this are themselves," Anderson asserted. "She could have been the convener, but they have to take the first steps."