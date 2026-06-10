'80s Star Geena Davis Was Once In A Relationship With A Noteworthy Age Gap

Geena Davis became a bona fide icon of the 1980s and '90s after landing her breakout role in director David Cronenberg's 1986 remake of "The Fly." Davis received second billing in that film, behind only lead actor Jeff Goldblum, whom she would go on to marry just one year after it released in theaters. However, that was not Davis' first marriage, nor would it be her last.

The "League of Their Own" cast member would eventually find herself married to a surgeon named Reza Jarrahy, who is 15 years her junior. That being said, the noteworthy age gap between Davis and her now-ex-husband would hardly end up being the most scandalous thing about their romance. Instead, that title belongs to the bizarre revelations that would come to light while they were in the process of legally separating.

Funnily enough, both Davis and Goldblum would go on to marry much younger partners following their 1991 divorce. In 2014, Goldblum married Emilie Livingston, who is 31 years his junior. To their credit, though, Goldblum and Livingston are still married as of 2026. The same cannot be said for Davis and Jarrahy, who were 45 and 30 years old, respectively, when they tied the knot in September 2001. The couple would welcome three children (including a set of twins) between 2002 and 2004 before eventually calling it quits in 2017. That's where things get complicated.

During the divorce proceedings that followed, Davis dropped a bombshell: As far as she was concerned, she and Jarrahy were never actually legally married to begin with. Be that as it may, a legal battle pertaining to the split was unavoidable.