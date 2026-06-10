'80s Star Geena Davis Was Once In A Relationship With A Noteworthy Age Gap
Geena Davis became a bona fide icon of the 1980s and '90s after landing her breakout role in director David Cronenberg's 1986 remake of "The Fly." Davis received second billing in that film, behind only lead actor Jeff Goldblum, whom she would go on to marry just one year after it released in theaters. However, that was not Davis' first marriage, nor would it be her last.
The "League of Their Own" cast member would eventually find herself married to a surgeon named Reza Jarrahy, who is 15 years her junior. That being said, the noteworthy age gap between Davis and her now-ex-husband would hardly end up being the most scandalous thing about their romance. Instead, that title belongs to the bizarre revelations that would come to light while they were in the process of legally separating.
Funnily enough, both Davis and Goldblum would go on to marry much younger partners following their 1991 divorce. In 2014, Goldblum married Emilie Livingston, who is 31 years his junior. To their credit, though, Goldblum and Livingston are still married as of 2026. The same cannot be said for Davis and Jarrahy, who were 45 and 30 years old, respectively, when they tied the knot in September 2001. The couple would welcome three children (including a set of twins) between 2002 and 2004 before eventually calling it quits in 2017. That's where things get complicated.
During the divorce proceedings that followed, Davis dropped a bombshell: As far as she was concerned, she and Jarrahy were never actually legally married to begin with. Be that as it may, a legal battle pertaining to the split was unavoidable.
Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy's bizarre not-marriage
As reported by TMZ at the time, Dr. Reza Jarrahy filed for divorce from Geena Davis in May 2018. Jarrahy cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and disclosed that he and Davis had initially separated in November 2017. However, the following September — exactly 17 years after she and Jarrahy first exchanged vows — Davis pulled an Uno reverse card by claiming that their wedding was purely symbolic, as they never filed for a marriage license.
According to People, Davis alleged in court documents that she and Jarrahy "knowingly and voluntarily chose to have a marriage-like ceremony, fully aware that it was not legally binding." The very tall Hollywood star further claimed that the two filed their taxes separately, did not own property together, and did not share any bank accounts.
According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Jarrahy's father officiated the "marriage-like" ceremony, with Davis suggesting that he was not permitted to legally marry them under New York law. Jarrahy himself hit back at this claim, asserting that his father was ordained to perform binding marriage ceremonies under Islamic law. At any rate, before a judge could definitively rule on whether or not Davis and Jarrahy's marriage was valid in the first place, the two were able to legally settle their "divorce" behind closed doors in December 2021.
People reported at the time that Davis and Jarrahy had agreed to keep the details of their settlement confidential. That said, they did reveal that the two agreed to drop "Davis" from the hyphenated last names of their twin sons, who were still under the age of 18 at the time. The rest remains a bit of a secret.