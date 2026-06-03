Hallmark's Crystal Lowe Debuts Bleach Blonde Hair Transformation & Fans Are Obsessed

From "Christmas at Dollywood" to the "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" series and so many more, the Hallmark Channel wouldn't be the same without the many roles of Crystal Lowe (aka Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe). Consequently, fans and fellow Hallmark stars alike were saddened when Lowe revealed her Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in October 2025. She spoke about the diagnosis on Instagram and talked to fans about the importance of mammograms. Eight months later, she made another, much happier Instagram update. This one has her fans cheering her on in a totally different way.

In April, Lowe shared an Instagram video in which she opened up about a new phase of her cancer treatment. "Last chemo was Jan 27th!! My hair is growing back like crazy," she captioned the video that showed her with super short hair. Nearly two months later, her hair has grown even longer, and she decided to change things up a bit. She shared a video of herself with a bleach blonde, cropped mane. She showed off her light-colored locks, accompanied by the song "Life Feels So Good" by napsea. Fans are hopeful that this is an indication that life is, in fact, feeling good for Lowe, and they're all in agreement that it's looking good on her, too.