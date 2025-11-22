What Hallmark's Crystal Lowe Has Said About Her Cancer Diagnosis

Crystal Lowe had never had a major illness before her cancer diagnosis, so she was understandably scared of what lay ahead. In People, she wrote of her young son making her laugh soon after her diagnosis, while she was trying to cope with her new reality. She also wrote of supportive colleagues changing schedules around so she could direct remotely, friends organizing a meal train for her, and coming up with a nickname for the Doxorubicin that would work to shrink the cancer. Lowe came up with "Agnes McDonald," explaining, "I decided to look at my chemo as a warrior. I named her the most Scottish name I could think of."

But for all of the love and support Lowe has been feeling since her diagnosis, she didn't sugarcoat the realities of having cancer. In late October, she posted an Instagram reel showing her followers that her hair was falling out and documenting the process of shaving it off. "Waking up to clumps of hair falling out was traumatic. Hiding it was the worst! But doing this ... this made me feel like I was in the [driver's seat]," she wrote in the caption. In November, she posted an Instagram video while getting her first round of Taxol chemotherapy, saying that the Benadryl they administered to her while on it was making her feel "tired and high." But she's not letting her illness halt her career. Lowe has also posted videos on Instagram capturing her directing a movie remotely while getting chemo.