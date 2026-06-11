Brad Pitt Looks Like A '90s Rockstar In Throwback Pics With Long Hair

It seems hard to believe, but Brad Pitt has been a working actor for four decades, and a star for three. The two-time winner of People's "Sexiest Man Alive", Pitt's career started off with minor roles in movies like "Less Than Zero" and on the TV series "21 Jump Street" throughout the 1980s. It would be 1991's "Thelma and Louise" when the world would start to pay attention to the young actor. Pitt even began to star in movies like the critically acclaimed "A River Runs Through It" and the widely condemned "Johnny Suede." Ultimately, it was 1994's "Interview with the Vampire" that officially turned Pitt into a star. That was the year Pitt's life was transformed, and part of his success was due to his long, luxurious hair.

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Pitt's blond locks matched the grunge style of the moment, making it seem like he could easily jump onstage and mosh with the likes of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam. It was an iconic moment in history when one of the biggest stars in the world seemed to be the perfect representation of the pop culture movement. Sadly, like the grunge style itself, Pitt's flowing hair wouldn't last long. By 1995, Pitt had cut off his flowing mane to star in the David Fincher classic "Seven," — now rocking the same blonde pixie cut that Gwyneth Paltrow, his girlfriend at the time, had. The legendary grunge look would never make a full return, but the actor seemed to try long locks again from time to time after that.