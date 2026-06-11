Brad Pitt Looks Like A '90s Rockstar In Throwback Pics With Long Hair
It seems hard to believe, but Brad Pitt has been a working actor for four decades, and a star for three. The two-time winner of People's "Sexiest Man Alive", Pitt's career started off with minor roles in movies like "Less Than Zero" and on the TV series "21 Jump Street" throughout the 1980s. It would be 1991's "Thelma and Louise" when the world would start to pay attention to the young actor. Pitt even began to star in movies like the critically acclaimed "A River Runs Through It" and the widely condemned "Johnny Suede." Ultimately, it was 1994's "Interview with the Vampire" that officially turned Pitt into a star. That was the year Pitt's life was transformed, and part of his success was due to his long, luxurious hair.
Pitt's blond locks matched the grunge style of the moment, making it seem like he could easily jump onstage and mosh with the likes of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam. It was an iconic moment in history when one of the biggest stars in the world seemed to be the perfect representation of the pop culture movement. Sadly, like the grunge style itself, Pitt's flowing hair wouldn't last long. By 1995, Pitt had cut off his flowing mane to star in the David Fincher classic "Seven," — now rocking the same blonde pixie cut that Gwyneth Paltrow, his girlfriend at the time, had. The legendary grunge look would never make a full return, but the actor seemed to try long locks again from time to time after that.
Brad Pitt has tried to bring the long hair back, but it never quite feels the same
While Brad Pitt shaved off his long hair for "Seven," he seemed to magically get it back for his next film, 1995's "12 Monkeys." Sadly, audiences soon realized that the star was wearing a wig, as he went from long hair to a shaved head over the course of the movie. In 1996, Pitt began growing his hair out again for 1997's "The Devil's Own." That look, which resembled an unkempt mullet, didn't elicit the same fan excitement as his magical tresses from his days playing Louis de Pointe du Lac in "Interview with the Vampire." Over the years, Pitt would continue to let his hair get shaggy before cutting it down again.
In 2003, Pitt's hair came as close as it ever would to its former long blond glory when he grew it out for "Troy." While it was nowhere near as magnificent as his 1994 style, the shoulder-length hairdo, along with some shockingly impressive abs in that film, gave his many fans special feelings. Pitt poked a little fun at himself in 2022, when he appeared in the Sandra Bullock-led comedy "The Lost City" with blond locks, as he had almost 20 years earlier. While the star still looked great with the long hair, it was sadly just a wig. As of 2026, Pitt seems more interested in going back to his "Fight Club" days, but fans are still hoping for one more romp with the lavish locks.