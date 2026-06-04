Anna Faris & Chris Pratt's Son Jack Is The Spitting Image Of His Parents In Rare Red Carpet Appearance
It's scary how much Anna Faris and her ex Chris Pratt's son, Jack Pratt, looks like his famous parents. The "House Bunny" star bought her son to the premiere of her new film, "Scary Movie," on June 3, 2026, and the 13-year-old looked like the perfect mix of mom and dad in the rare appearance.
Faris and Jack seemingly coordinated by wearing dark colors at the event, with Faris dressed in a black sequin halter dress with side cut-outs and her hair in an updo. She posed on the red carpet with Jack, looking sharp in a dark navy jacket and pants and white button-down shirt. Jack looks all grown up at the movie premiere, with his dad's round face and his mom's blond hair. Even his smile looks so much like Chris' grin.
Faris got remarried to Michael Barrett in 2021, and he was also at the event, along with his kids from a previous relationship, Dashiell Barrett and Margot Barrett. The family looked so great together. It was sweet to see how they all came out to support Faris, who first landed her iconic role in the "Scary Movie" franchise when she was 22.
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt seem to have a great co-parenting relationship
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have remained friendly since their divorce in 2018, and it's all because of Jack Pratt. In fact, they even came together to support Jack's sixth grade graduation in June 2025, where they were photographed giving each other a brief hug.
In a November 2022 interview with People, Faris shared an insight into co-parenting with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger (whom he married in 2019 and welcomed kids Lyla, born in 2020; Eloise, born in 2022; and Ford, born in 2024, with). "We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that," Faris told the outlet. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."
Because the family values privacy, Jack doesn't often go in the public eye. One of the last times he made a red-carpet appearance was with both of his parents to honor Chris with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 (pictured above). He's grown a lot since then!