Anna Faris & Chris Pratt's Son Jack Is The Spitting Image Of His Parents In Rare Red Carpet Appearance

It's scary how much Anna Faris and her ex Chris Pratt's son, Jack Pratt, looks like his famous parents. The "House Bunny" star bought her son to the premiere of her new film, "Scary Movie," on June 3, 2026, and the 13-year-old looked like the perfect mix of mom and dad in the rare appearance.

Faris and Jack seemingly coordinated by wearing dark colors at the event, with Faris dressed in a black sequin halter dress with side cut-outs and her hair in an updo. She posed on the red carpet with Jack, looking sharp in a dark navy jacket and pants and white button-down shirt. Jack looks all grown up at the movie premiere, with his dad's round face and his mom's blond hair. Even his smile looks so much like Chris' grin.

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Faris got remarried to Michael Barrett in 2021, and he was also at the event, along with his kids from a previous relationship, Dashiell Barrett and Margot Barrett. The family looked so great together. It was sweet to see how they all came out to support Faris, who first landed her iconic role in the "Scary Movie" franchise when she was 22.