Before & After Photos Prove Danica McKellar Hasn't Aged A Day Since Leaving Hallmark
Danica McKellar, beloved '90s sitcom star, dedicated seven years of her career to the Hallmark Channel. McKellar ditched Hallmark in October 2021 to follow the man who started the network to his new venture, exclusively making TV movies for Great American Family. Following behind her was fellow '90s star Candace Cameron, who left Hallmark in April 2022. Since her departure, McKellar has gone on to make several TV movies, including writing and producing roles. Even with such a busy schedule, she hasn't aged much since the days when she churned out wholesome, secular rom-coms for Hallmark.
In side-by-side photos, McKellar actually looks a bit older at a Hallmark "Countdown to Christmas" screening in November 2019 than she did at the Unbridled Eve Kentucky Derby Gala in May 2026. The slight discrepancy has more to do with a poor glam job than it does with the "Wonder Years" star's face. Her hair seemed messy and unkempt at the Hallmark event, and while that might've been a deliberate choice, it didn't do her any favors. Messily applied silver eyeshadow and heavy-handed blush, combined with an extreme glare, didn't help matters. At the Kentucky Derby Gala, McKellar's messy tendrils deliberately framed her face, and her makeup application was more polished.
Danica McKellar has never shied away from the topic of aging
Danica McKellar has never shied away from the topic of aging in Hollywood. She became a household name at just 13 years old, playing Winnie Cooper on the first season of "The Wonder Years" in 1988. In May 2026, she posted a funny reel to Instagram joking about how it feels when people tell her she still looks like she did when she played the character. In the caption, she said she knew looking the same as she did when she was a teenager would be impossible, but she's still aging like fine wine.
In 2021, when she was still making Hallmark movies, she briefly touched on the topic while marking her 46th birthday on Instagram. "So this is 46... no makeup, no filter, no hairbrush," she began the caption of a photo before expanding on her wishes for the year. She was wearing a gray top in the photo, with her hair down and barely any visible lines or wrinkles on her face. She arguably could've passed for a decade younger. McKellar did the same thing on Instagram in 2025. "This is 51! 🌟No makeup, no filters, just front-facing lighting and a healthy lifestyle to look – and more importantly – *feel* the best I can. 🙌," she captioned the photo. Her hair was down, and signs of aging were a bit more noticeable on her face, but not by much.