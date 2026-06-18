Before & After Photos Prove Danica McKellar Hasn't Aged A Day Since Leaving Hallmark

Danica McKellar has never shied away from the topic of aging in Hollywood. She became a household name at just 13 years old, playing Winnie Cooper on the first season of "The Wonder Years" in 1988. In May 2026, she posted a funny reel to Instagram joking about how it feels when people tell her she still looks like she did when she played the character. In the caption, she said she knew looking the same as she did when she was a teenager would be impossible, but she's still aging like fine wine.

In 2021, when she was still making Hallmark movies, she briefly touched on the topic while marking her 46th birthday on Instagram. "So this is 46... no makeup, no filter, no hairbrush," she began the caption of a photo before expanding on her wishes for the year. She was wearing a gray top in the photo, with her hair down and barely any visible lines or wrinkles on her face. She arguably could've passed for a decade younger. McKellar did the same thing on Instagram in 2025. "This is 51! 🌟No makeup, no filters, just front-facing lighting and a healthy lifestyle to look – and more importantly – *feel* the best I can. 🙌," she captioned the photo. Her hair was down, and signs of aging were a bit more noticeable on her face, but not by much.