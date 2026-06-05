If You Love Holiday Romcoms, You May Recognize General Hospital Newbie Dean Geyer

Daytime TV can only go on for so long before things start getting repetitive — unless you're ABC's "General Hospital." While the network may be guilty of not prioritizing the legacy series adequately, it's no secret that the key to their increasingly successful over-60-year run has been its ability to incorporate of new and fresh characters.

Their most recent addition to the show, South African and Australian actor Dean Geyer, is no stranger to the camera — but may need to get used to filming without a winter coat on. He played the romantic lead in 2021's "Christmas in the Pines," finding his niche following "A Ring for Christmas" the previous year. He also got the chance to re-appear alongside his "Christmas in the Pines" co-star and wife, Jillian Murray, in 2024's "A Little Women's Christmas." However, while TV and film production are entirely different beasts, Geyer has more than enough experience to tackle both.

His first credited acting role was as Ty Harper on Australian soap opera "Neighbours" from 2008 to 2009. He also spent a year on the set of "Glee," as well as shorter stints on "9-1-1" and "Shades of Blue." He even rubbed shoulders with Jamie Lynn Spears on the set of the "Zoey 102" movie in 2023. Excitingly, the conditions of Geyer's "General Hospital" debut seem to suggest that he's in it for the long-haul.