If You Love Holiday Romcoms, You May Recognize General Hospital Newbie Dean Geyer
Daytime TV can only go on for so long before things start getting repetitive — unless you're ABC's "General Hospital." While the network may be guilty of not prioritizing the legacy series adequately, it's no secret that the key to their increasingly successful over-60-year run has been its ability to incorporate of new and fresh characters.
Their most recent addition to the show, South African and Australian actor Dean Geyer, is no stranger to the camera — but may need to get used to filming without a winter coat on. He played the romantic lead in 2021's "Christmas in the Pines," finding his niche following "A Ring for Christmas" the previous year. He also got the chance to re-appear alongside his "Christmas in the Pines" co-star and wife, Jillian Murray, in 2024's "A Little Women's Christmas." However, while TV and film production are entirely different beasts, Geyer has more than enough experience to tackle both.
His first credited acting role was as Ty Harper on Australian soap opera "Neighbours" from 2008 to 2009. He also spent a year on the set of "Glee," as well as shorter stints on "9-1-1" and "Shades of Blue." He even rubbed shoulders with Jamie Lynn Spears on the set of the "Zoey 102" movie in 2023. Excitingly, the conditions of Geyer's "General Hospital" debut seem to suggest that he's in it for the long-haul.
What we know about Dean Geyer's upcoming role on General Hospital
TV Insider first broke the news of Dean Geyer's upcoming role on "General Hospital" on June 1, 2026, coinciding with the filming of their 16,000th episode. They also confirmed that Geyer had been hired under contract, suggesting that this is more than just a one-off special guest appearance.
Although there have yet to be any details released regarding his role as Tristan Roberts, the character's name itself holds a secret meaning. Longtime fans and cast members of "General Hospital" were heartbroken at the news of Tristan Rogers, who played Robert Scorpio, passing in August 2025. Besides the character name homage, their shared Aussie heritage is another connection between the late Rogers and Geyer. As Soap Opera Digest points out, "General Hospital" has yet to stage an on-screen death for the late actor's character. The 16,000th episode is set to premiere on July 13, giving fans plenty of time between this announcement and Geyer's debut to speculate as to what his character will entail.
"General Hospital" has seen several changes over the decades, but some viewers are more resistant to change than others. Reactions to the news on X included relief that, "I'm so glad he's not a recast Morgan or Dillon," while others were hesitant about, "Another character??? You guys need a hiring freeze." Overall, fans are curious to see what Geyer brings to Port Charles.