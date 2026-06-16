Inside Stanley Tucci's Painful Journey With Cancer

Even knowing the truth about why Stanley Tucci hid his cancer diagnosis, it's still a little unsettling to imagine that he might not have been here to saunter back into Runway's offices in "The Devil Wears Prada 2" if the treatment hadn't worked. Tucci was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2017, following roughly two years of unexplained jaw pain that the doctors kept misdiagnosing. He even had a scan, but as fate would have it, it didn't pick up on the cancerous cells. When he was finally diagnosed, the cause of the pain turned out to be a 3-centimeter tumor lodged at the base of his tongue.

That placement was its own grim joke. Tucci revealed that surgery would've meant cutting away part of the tongue. Doctors instead put him through 35 days of radiation and seven rounds of chemotherapy that left him unable to eat for months. As a result, he lost 35 pounds and lived on a feeding tube for six months. Tucci had kept the whole thing private until September 2021, when he finally revealed it to Vera magazine some four years after the diagnosis. What makes this painful episode even more tragic for Stanley Tucci is that his first wife died of breast cancer in 2009, and the thought of getting treatment dragged him back into that grief. "I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible," he said. Fortunately, he overcame that reluctance, and the treatment ended up successfully removing the tumor.