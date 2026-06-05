Susan Boyle Details 'Surreal' Reality Of Surviving A Stroke In Latest Health Update

Susan Boyle is known for her amazing singing voice. This was one of the many things that was affected by her stroke. "I have had a lot of speech therapy," she told The Sun of the time she's been out of the spotlight. She explained, "It was difficult at first, but after the first few weeks, my voice slowly started to come back. I have been having a lot of vocal lessons, too, for my singing."

Her voice, according to her, "still needs some work," but it's clear that she's feeling enough like herself again to get back into the recording studio. When it comes to her recovery, Boyle said, "If you go too fast, too soon, you go down a hole. It took a while for my confidence to come back with my music. But I am getting there. Slowly." According to her, "I am taking wee baby steps."

Plenty of fans wondered what happened to Boyle during her long hiatus from music. It's clear now, though, that she was hard at work getting herself back into tip-top shape for the next phase of her career. On May 27, she made it clear that something new is on the horizon, wiping her Instagram grid to make way for a series of cheeky Cornetto ice cream ads. She added "Exciting news coming soon!" to her Instagram bio, and fans can't wait to see what's next.