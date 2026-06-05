Susan Boyle Details 'Surreal' Reality Of Surviving A Stroke In Latest Health Update
Susan Boyle is back! Even the star herself is surprised that she's made a return to music. In 2023, Boyle made a surprise on-stage return and delivered an update on her private health struggles. Now, the 65-year-old singer is embarking on what she calls "a new era," debuting a chic makeover and proving that her days of making new music are far from over, per Instagram.
Boyle won the world over when she sang "I Dreamed a Dream" from "Les Misérables" on the "Britain's Got Talent" stage in 2009. After the decade of making music that followed, Boyle had a stroke that put the rest of her life on hold. She's finally ready to return to the limelight with new music in tow. According to her, it's sometimes hard to believe that she's made it this far after all she's been through.
"It feels surreal to be here now," she told The Sun. "I never thought I would be able to come this far. I've had a lot of encouragement and the public have been so loving to me."
Susan Boyle has been working on getting her voice back
Susan Boyle is known for her amazing singing voice. This was one of the many things that was affected by her stroke. "I have had a lot of speech therapy," she told The Sun of the time she's been out of the spotlight. She explained, "It was difficult at first, but after the first few weeks, my voice slowly started to come back. I have been having a lot of vocal lessons, too, for my singing."
Her voice, according to her, "still needs some work," but it's clear that she's feeling enough like herself again to get back into the recording studio. When it comes to her recovery, Boyle said, "If you go too fast, too soon, you go down a hole. It took a while for my confidence to come back with my music. But I am getting there. Slowly." According to her, "I am taking wee baby steps."
Plenty of fans wondered what happened to Boyle during her long hiatus from music. It's clear now, though, that she was hard at work getting herself back into tip-top shape for the next phase of her career. On May 27, she made it clear that something new is on the horizon, wiping her Instagram grid to make way for a series of cheeky Cornetto ice cream ads. She added "Exciting news coming soon!" to her Instagram bio, and fans can't wait to see what's next.