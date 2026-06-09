Side-By-Side Pics Of Madonna Prove She Can Rock Long And Short Hair Alike

Few singers have managed to dominate the charts across multiple decades quite like the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. Alongside being a massive influence on several different generations of artists, it goes without saying that her sense of style made just as big of an impact — even catapulting famous designers like Jean Paul Gaultier into the spotlight for conceptualizing her iconic 1990 cone bra. The "Like a Virgin" hitmaker keeps her look versatile yet glamorous, which is reflected in her ability to rock numerous hairstyles.

Madonna undoubtedly has the face structure to rock a pixie cut, showing off her chiseled jawline and high cheekbones in the left photo, from her very first trip to Tokyo in 1987. A natural brunette, the "Hung Up" singer alternated between choppy mid-length hair and smoother bobs from the late '70s to the late '80s, embodying Madonna's rebellious nature, which got her in major trouble, from her childhood. However, as Madonna began enjoying a more lavish lifestyle, so too did her hair. The 1990s saw the "Material Girl" donning increasingly longer hairpieces on stage, as well as alternating between black and blonde.

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In the photo on the right, from her 1995 MTV Video Music Awards win, a high ponytail cascading down past her collarbones gives a bit of volume to a texturally silky-smooth outfit. This was the same year plastic surgeons speculated that the "Frozen" hitmaker got her first facelift (among other rumored procedures), as the then-37 year old hadn't aged a day in nearly a decade. Regardless, it seems like there's no hairdo Madonna can't pull off.