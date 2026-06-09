Side-By-Side Pics Of Madonna Prove She Can Rock Long And Short Hair Alike
Few singers have managed to dominate the charts across multiple decades quite like the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna. Alongside being a massive influence on several different generations of artists, it goes without saying that her sense of style made just as big of an impact — even catapulting famous designers like Jean Paul Gaultier into the spotlight for conceptualizing her iconic 1990 cone bra. The "Like a Virgin" hitmaker keeps her look versatile yet glamorous, which is reflected in her ability to rock numerous hairstyles.
Madonna undoubtedly has the face structure to rock a pixie cut, showing off her chiseled jawline and high cheekbones in the left photo, from her very first trip to Tokyo in 1987. A natural brunette, the "Hung Up" singer alternated between choppy mid-length hair and smoother bobs from the late '70s to the late '80s, embodying Madonna's rebellious nature, which got her in major trouble, from her childhood. However, as Madonna began enjoying a more lavish lifestyle, so too did her hair. The 1990s saw the "Material Girl" donning increasingly longer hairpieces on stage, as well as alternating between black and blonde.
In the photo on the right, from her 1995 MTV Video Music Awards win, a high ponytail cascading down past her collarbones gives a bit of volume to a texturally silky-smooth outfit. This was the same year plastic surgeons speculated that the "Frozen" hitmaker got her first facelift (among other rumored procedures), as the then-37 year old hadn't aged a day in nearly a decade. Regardless, it seems like there's no hairdo Madonna can't pull off.
Madonna isn't afraid to experiment with her hair
Madonna has had some stunning transformations throughout her tenure dominating pop culture, but one thing that's never changed is the iconic star's affinity for changing her hair. From long, dark locks at the 2026 Met Gala, to chest-length blonde for her appearance at Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set that very same year, Madonna's hair virtually changes from week to week at this stage in her career. However, one of the singer's most iconic looks, and the greatest departure from her typical blonde/brunette rotation, was all a facade. The cover art for her 2005 album "Confessions on a Dance Floor" is defined by a flurry of light leaks against a purple backdrop.
Madonna has her back to the camera, throwing her head back to reveal long, bright orange hair. The color appeared consistently throughout the eye-catching album imagery by photographer Stephen Klein, with one Reddit user sharing photos from an accompanying digital booklet. However, raw photos from Klein's portfolio show that the original color scheme of the photoshoot was entirely different. In fact, the "Hung Up" hitmaker's hair was edited to be a vivid orange shade. Shots from the album launch performance illustrate how colored lighting was employed to create the illusion, but the true strawberry blonde was still visible in others.
She did occasionally sport a more stark copper hair color in the late '90s, bringing the shade back in 2022 for New York Fashion Week. However, bright orange was never really on her roster, exemplifying Madonna's range and versatility without departing too far from her signature colors.