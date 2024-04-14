Madonna's Rebellious Childhood Antics Got Her In Major Trouble

For some people, the transition from childhood to adulthood begets an entirely new personality and values. For others, they're born exactly who they are and will always be. Madonna would be the latter of these two categories. Long before Madonna was the famous pop culture-defining star we know today, she was blazing trails around the suburbs of Detroit.

As the performer would later put it in an October 2013 Facebook post, her childhood in the Midwest taught her that "the world was divided into two categories: people who followed the status quo and played it safe, and people who threw convention out the window and danced to the beat of a different drum. I hurled myself into the second category."

In doing so, Madonna, born Madonna Louise Ciccone, would face criticism from classmates and punishment from her parents and teachers. Mary Gabriel's 2023 biography "Madonna: A Rebel Life" recounts how the future pop star set the stage for her life of artistic expression that was groundbreaking, innovative, and often controversial.