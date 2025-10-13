Madonna Lives A Really Lavish Lifestyle

Madonna has been very wealthy for a very long time, and her real estate portfolio reflects that. The pop icon started living in million-dollar estates back in the 1980s, her homes in that century bearing New York City, Miami, and London addresses. These days, Madonna still lives a global life, and the homes she lives in are even pricier than the ones she lived in at the start of her career. One of her current homes (as of this publication) is a 16,000 square foot mansion in Lisbon, which she purchased in 2017 for a reported $8.9 million. The place has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and it has a guest house. She also owns a townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, worth a reported $40 million; a vacation home in the Hamptons that sits on 58 acres of land; and a mansion in Los Angeles' Hidden Hills neighborhood, which she bought in 2021 from The Weeknd for $19.3 million.

It's not just the properties themselves that make Madge's assets so valuable — it's what's inside them. Madonna is a known art collector, owning pieces from some of the most famous artists in recent history, including Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, and Jean-Michael Basquiat. Experts estimate that Madonna's art collection is worth at least $100 million. "I get strength from my art — all the paintings I own are powerful. As an artist myself, I know what it's like to put your heart and soul into something. You can feel the presence of another person," Madonna once said to Architectural Digest.