Madonna Lives A Really Lavish Lifestyle
Madonna's rebellious childhood antics may have gotten her in major trouble, but she grew up to be one of the most successful entertainers of all time. After growing up in Michigan to a devout Catholic family, Madonna rejected her parents' conservative guidance and forged her own path. The performer went to the University of Michigan on a dance scholarship and eventually made her way to New York City, ultimately dropping out of college to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. After finding some work as a dancer and joining and forming multiple bands, Madonna became a solo act. Her debut album dropped in 1983, and truly the rest is history.
Said history brought Madonna 12 number one hits (the sixth most of any artist in history), fame across the globe, status as a fashion icon, and money — lots and lots of money. She's known as the Queen of Pop, and her kingdom is worth an estimated $850 million, per Forbes. And just what does she spend her hundreds of millions on? She said it herself, she's a material girl. Take a closer look to learn more about Madonna's lavish lifestyle.
Madonna's real estate footprint spans the globe
Madonna has been very wealthy for a very long time, and her real estate portfolio reflects that. The pop icon started living in million-dollar estates back in the 1980s, her homes in that century bearing New York City, Miami, and London addresses. These days, Madonna still lives a global life, and the homes she lives in are even pricier than the ones she lived in at the start of her career. One of her current homes (as of this publication) is a 16,000 square foot mansion in Lisbon, which she purchased in 2017 for a reported $8.9 million. The place has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and it has a guest house. She also owns a townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, worth a reported $40 million; a vacation home in the Hamptons that sits on 58 acres of land; and a mansion in Los Angeles' Hidden Hills neighborhood, which she bought in 2021 from The Weeknd for $19.3 million.
It's not just the properties themselves that make Madge's assets so valuable — it's what's inside them. Madonna is a known art collector, owning pieces from some of the most famous artists in recent history, including Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, and Jean-Michael Basquiat. Experts estimate that Madonna's art collection is worth at least $100 million. "I get strength from my art — all the paintings I own are powerful. As an artist myself, I know what it's like to put your heart and soul into something. You can feel the presence of another person," Madonna once said to Architectural Digest.
She travels all over the world
Despite being one of the most famous people on the planet, Madonna does a great job of maintaining her privacy. If someone is to run into the Queen of Pop on the street, there's a good chance that street will be somewhere other than the countries where she lives. Madonna is a frequent flier, traveling with her friends and family across the globe for both work and pleasure. For decades, Madonna has felt a special connection to Africa. She adopted four of her six children from Malawi, and she continues to travel back there with all of her kids. And Madonna doesn't just spend money to travel to Malawi — she's donated to the country, too. The singer started a non-profit organization called Raising Malawi to benefit the country's children in multiple ways.
Madonna has traveled to other continents, too, and she's been a frequent flier since she was young. Madge traveled quite a bit when she was married to Guy Ritchie, visiting several cities across India, the Maldives, Brazil, Italy, Spain, and Scotland. And somewhat surprisingly, according to sources, Madonna doesn't require five-star accommodations everywhere she stays. "I think Madonna is just as adventurous now as she was at 19," Mary Cross, author of "Madonna: A Biography," told NBC News. What Madonna saves on hotel fees can be put toward the cost of jet fuel to get to all her destinations.
Madonna travels in an ultra-luxurious private plane
Between her job and her personal life, Madonna travels all over the world. Just to get from one of her homes to another requires significant capital, and the trips are far pricier the way Madonna moves. The Queen of Pop flies via private plane. She reportedly owns a Gulfstream G550 worth an estimated $60 million. Sources say she customized the aircraft to her own liking, which undoubtedly added to its price. And while we can't say for sure what exact amenities Madonna chose for her private plane, she could have a bedroom, televisions, WiFi, multiple bathrooms, and quarters for cooking, among others.
$60 million may have gotten Madonna a lavish aircraft, but the price of owning a private jet doesn't stop after the purchase is made — Madonna also has to pay her pilots, insurance, maintenance, and other recurring costs, and she has to pay for jet fuel each time she travels. For the size of her plane, it's estimated that travel would cost at least $8,500 per hour. At that rate, for Madonna to get from her home in Lisbon to her home in New York City, she'd have to pay at least $68,000 — one way. Madonna flies private for shorter trips, too. In 2015, the pop star received criticism from certain members of the public for flying private from Birmingham to London — just a 120 mile trip — as many found her mode of transportation to be excessive given the carbon emissions generated by planes.
She regularly dresses in designer fashions
Anyone who wants to replicate Madonna's wardrobe authentically is going to need some serious capital. Madonna has popularized multiple fashion trends throughout her career, and they've been with the help of some very important designers. In 1990, when she went on the "Blonde Ambition" tour, Madonna sported the instantly iconic cone bra bodysuit, which has since inspired many a Halloween costume, made by Jean Paul Gaultier. For the premiere of "Evita" in 1996, Madonna wore a showstopping red getup with a matching Givenchy headpiece. The stunning gown she wore to the 1991 Academy Awards was made by legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie. And the public can only guess what many of her past pieces were priced at because she's worn so much couture.
Madonna has suffered for fashion, though — and not just financially. In addition to spending likely millions on her wardrobe over the course of her career, Madonna has stirred up controversy with her fashion choices. One of her earliest scandals came in 1989 upon the release of her hit song "Like a Prayer." Thanks to the music video, which featured Madge in a slip dress originally made for Natalie Wood, the singer lost her advertisement deal with Pepsi and the video was condemned by the Vatican. Granted, the uproar against the video was about more than just Madonna's costume, but the dress didn't help the situation. No word on how much the dress set Madonna back, but the reward must've been worth the risk, because the singer hasn't stopped expressing herself through fashion, no matter the cost.
Madonna carries expensive handbags
Replicating Madonna's wardrobe would be one expensive task. Replicating her handbag collection could potentially cost even more. Madonna isn't seen toting totes that often, but when she is, she's holding a bag worth more than most Americans' yearly salaries — or at least worth more than a car. In 2025, for example, Madonna was seen carrying an Hermes Kelly, a handbag that is worth so much (and varies so much in price) that the brand doesn't even list a price on its website. When resold, though, these bags can go for as much as $30,000. Adding to the price and rarity of the bag, Madonna accessorized her Kelly with a couple of Labubu charms.
That same year, Madonna posted a photo of herself to Instagram showing off another expensive bag — an Aupen Nirvana bag worth $100,000. "Today is in the bag," the star said in her Instagram Story in reference to the lavish bag, per Page Six. But Madonna's penchant for pricey purses goes back much farther than 2025. Back in 2008, Madonna stood on stage at a charity event during the Cannes Film Festival holding an alligator leather diamond-encrusted Chanel handbag worth over $260,000. While the bag wasn't her personal property — it was auctioned off to benefit people diagnosed with AIDS — it is another example of the Material Girl in what has become her natural state — surrounded by inordinate luxury.
She wears dazzling accessories
Madonna loves beautiful accessories. Fans would be hard pressed to find footage of the musician where she's without a stunning piece of jewelry or some other ornament enhancing her outfit. And the pieces she wears have been known to be expensive. For her 2025 Oscars after-party, Madonna wore an aquamarine necklace that reportedly weighs about 80 carats and costs $32,000. At the 1991 Academy Awards, Madonna arrived in a gorgeous gown and accessorized with Harry Winston jewels reportedly worth $20 million.
But even amid all that wealth, Madonna is a person with her own insecurities. And like anyone, she does what she can to combat them. But unlike most people, Madonna can use custom accessories to help. Ahead of her 64th birthday, Madonna appeared on an episode of "The Tonight Show" with a new pair of grills, an accessory she's been fond of for years. The singer has long been criticized for wearing grills, but as she told host Jimmy Fallon, there's a reason she continues sporting them. "I just like the way it looks — it's mouth jewelry — and I have really ugly teeth," she said.
Madonna had to pay millions when she got divorced
The public can speculate all it wants about a person's net worth, but divorce court is where a person's true assets are revealed. How the dissolution of a marriage is settled is often an indication of which party has the most to lose. In Madonna's 2008 divorce from Guy Ritchie, it became clear that she was wealthier than her wealthy husband. According to reports, at the time of their divorce, the former couple was worth about $525 million, with Madonna's wealth accounting for most of that amount. In the settlement, Madonna paid Ritchie as much as $92 million, which included their $30 million countryside property in Wiltshire, England.
Madonna's finances didn't take quite the hit in her first divorce. In 1989, after her marriage to Sean Penn ended, the former couple divided their assets amongst themselves, with records indicating that Penn left with the home they shared in Malibu while Madonna kept their New York City apartment. She even had enough cash at the time to buy herself another home in California, a Hidden Hills property then worth $2.9 million. Beyond the financials, the emotional fallout from her divorce from Penn was seemingly less than what she suffered after her divorce from Ritchie. While Madonna has detailed how painful her divorce from Ritchie was, the singer and Penn, despite their complicated history, seem to be on good terms. "She's someone I love," Penn told The New York Times about his former wife. "It turns out it's a lot quicker to repair a friendship after divorce if there are not kids involved."
She throws her children lavish birthday parties
Madonna loves a good celebration. She seems to be especially fond of a good birthday celebration — at least when it comes to her children. Madonna's six kids live very lavish lives, too, and it's partially evidenced by their birthday parties. In 2025, to celebrate the 13th birthdays of her twin daughters, Stella Mwale and Estere Mwale, Madonna threw a Labubu-themed party. The celebration appeared to take place at Madonna's vacation home in the Hamptons, and it was replete with balloon art, an inflatable water slide, a photo booth, a pick-up soccer game in the expansive lawn, an ice cream truck, donuts, and cake.
The year prior, Madonna and her six kids took a trip to Italy to celebrate her son Rocco Ritchie's birthday. Taking six kids on a trip anywhere isn't cheap, but excursions are even pricier the way Madonna travels. Details of the trip were scant, but Madonna's son was gifted with an enormous birthday cake that he got to enjoy along with a stunning Italian view, neither of which were free. That same year, Madonna celebrated her twins' 12th birthdays, and the event was quite similar to their aforementioned 13th birthday party. Stella and Estere were feted with personalized airbrush T-shirts and hats, horseback riding, arts and crafts in a large tent, and plenty of desserts and decorations.
Her own birthday celebrations aren't cheap, either
Madonna doesn't reserve all of the lavish birthday celebrations for her children. She celebrates her own birthday in style, too. For her 65th birthday, Madonna spent the day on the beach in Lisbon with her children, and that evening she, her family, and her friends gathered for a party. The expenses were in the details — Madge was dressed to the nines, she had a heart-shaped "M" birthday cake, and she and her guests used monogrammed napkins. The following year, Madonna went all out by celebrating her 66th birthday with a week-long trip to Italy. The star and her guests partied on a yacht off the coast of Capri and dined in Pompeii. "Madonna is living her life to the absolute full and has spent a fortune on this birthday bash to celebrate with her nearest and dearest," a source told The Sun about the celebratory trip. "As much as it is about herself, this party and trip is about thanking all of her loved ones for their support and bringing them together," the source added.
Apparently Madonna got in the habit of going all out for her birthday, because when she turned 67, she celebrated big, too. Madonna again went to Italy for her birthday that year, bringing along some of her children and her boyfriend (Madonna's latest age gap relationship) for the trip. The singer and her guests attended the Palio horse race in Sienna, which has taken place on Madonna's birthday since 1482. It was a lifelong dream of Madonna's to go to the race, and she had to fork over some cash for it to be realized – tickets start at about $520 per person.
Madonna frequently attends exclusive events
Madonna is an A-list celebrity, and she parties like it. Every year post-Oscars, Madonna and Guy Oseary host the most exclusive after-party, called "The Party." The guest list is essentially the proverbial A-list — Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Penelope Cruz, and Ben Stiller were just some of the attendees in 2025 — and its co-sponsors are Gucci and Capital One. The event is so exclusive that few details are actually known about it, but the host has shared some bits of information via social media. After that year's party, Madonna posted photos on Instagram from the event, including one with Mick Jagger, and noted that Lil Wayne performed. "Throwing an Oscar party every year with my manager is challenging, stressful and time-consuming but we always pull it off in the end. I got to spend time with people that I love and admire," Madonna captioned the carousel of photos.
Madonna is also a frequent guest at exclusive events. The Grammy winner is a regular at the Met Gala, a notoriously expensive fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. In 2025, Madonna was dressed for the event by Tom Ford, and in the past she's worn Jean Paul Gaultier, Givenchy, Versace, and Louis Vuitton, among others designers. Madonna is such an honored guest, she's even performed at the gala in the past. But the star will always keep it real — glamor comes at a cost. At the 2016 Met Gala, Madonna arrived wearing tape underneath her gown that took half an hour and three people's help to get into and rendered her unable to use the bathroom for the evening.