What The Cast Of The Partridge Family Looks Like Today

For four groovy seasons, viewers tuned in to "come on, get happy" with "The Partridge Family," the classic sitcom about a family pop band. Mom Shirley Partridge and her brood of five dealt with both the headaches of show business and relatable family issues such as teen crushes, school woes, and new braces. To the delight of many a teen girl, the show also featured one of the most iconic heartthrobs of the '70s: David Cassidy, the real-life stepson of TV mom Shirley Jones.

"The Partridge Family" was paired with "The Brady Bunch" on ABC for a popular Friday-night lineup. However, just as "The Brady Bunch" was supposedly jinxed by the addition of Cousin Oliver, the network's decision to shift "Partridge Family" to Saturdays spelled the beginning of the end. The clean-cut Partridges were now up against the blue-collar Bunkers of "All in the Family," and America was ready for sitcoms that were more controversial than corny. Even if the timeslot hadn't changed, Cassidy intended to leave and expand his music career beyond bubblegum pop.

Sadly, a number of cast members have left us since the show ended in 1974. Cassidy died in 2017, reportedly of complications related to alcoholism. Dave Madden, who played manager Reuben Kincaid, passed on in 2014, and Suzanne Crough, who played little sister Tracy Partridge, died the following year.

Other core members of the "Family" are still with us. Some are still active in the industry, while others have retired or moved on to other interests. Let's take a look at where they are today. (We won't blame you for humming "I Think I Love You" as you read this.)