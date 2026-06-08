Prince William Has Made One Thing Clear About Prince George's Future

Prince George's childhood is very different from King Charles III's, and that's chiefly because his parents made it so. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been careful not to put too much royal weight on the young heir, and during a 2025 interview, Prince William made one thing abundantly clear about George's future: He wants it to look different than the road that William himself had to walk. "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better," the prince told Eugene Levy during an October 2025 episode of Apple+ TV series "The Reluctant Traveler" (via Us Weekly). "That is caveated with, I hope we don't go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in, and I'll do everything I can to make sure we don't regress in that situation."

William acknowledged that the prospect of his son becoming king someday is huge and, "There's lots of things to think about with that." The heir apparent has been doing a lot of thinking, it seems, with sources telling Heatworld that William is increasingly eager to show George the royal ropes. However, Kate Middleton reportedly isn't as keen. "There's an understanding that things will change after this summer and there are things that William and Kate don't see eye to eye on," an insider disclosed in June 2026, elaborating that William wants to gradually prepare George for his future role while Princess Catherine would rather he get to be a normal kid for as long as possible before being weighed down by royal duties and the knowledge that, one day, he'll rule.