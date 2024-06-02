Prince George's Training As Future King Could Be Very Different From William And Charles

Prince George is one of the royal children who enjoy an insanely lavish life: a posh home, fun vacations, and the best education money can buy. He even gets to watch the splashy Trooping the Colour parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. But as second in line to the throne, George has a greater responsibility ahead of him than his siblings and cousins do. In many ways, he's following the path set by his father and grandfather. Just as William, Prince of Wales, did with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, George is having meetings with his grandfather King Charles III to learn the ins and outs of the monarchy. He's accompanying his parents more often to sporting events and other outings, the better to increase his comfort level with public scrutiny. Yet there are ways in which George is veering from the norm as he prepares for the future.

Because the British monarch is also the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces, generations of kings — and Queen Elizabeth — have chosen to join the military when they came of age. George, on the other hand, may not be expected to serve, a decision widely criticized by royal experts. Historian Dominic Sandbrook, writing for the Daily Mail, has argued, "[I]t seems unthinkable to expect soldiers entering the British Army to swear allegiance to a monarch without the sovereign having some idea of what military service entails. Let alone for that monarch to declare war on their behalf."