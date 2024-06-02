Prince George's Training As Future King Could Be Very Different From William And Charles
Prince George is one of the royal children who enjoy an insanely lavish life: a posh home, fun vacations, and the best education money can buy. He even gets to watch the splashy Trooping the Colour parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. But as second in line to the throne, George has a greater responsibility ahead of him than his siblings and cousins do. In many ways, he's following the path set by his father and grandfather. Just as William, Prince of Wales, did with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, George is having meetings with his grandfather King Charles III to learn the ins and outs of the monarchy. He's accompanying his parents more often to sporting events and other outings, the better to increase his comfort level with public scrutiny. Yet there are ways in which George is veering from the norm as he prepares for the future.
Because the British monarch is also the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces, generations of kings — and Queen Elizabeth — have chosen to join the military when they came of age. George, on the other hand, may not be expected to serve, a decision widely criticized by royal experts. Historian Dominic Sandbrook, writing for the Daily Mail, has argued, "[I]t seems unthinkable to expect soldiers entering the British Army to swear allegiance to a monarch without the sovereign having some idea of what military service entails. Let alone for that monarch to declare war on their behalf."
Prince George's upbringing may play a role in his training
Prince George is experiencing a much different childhood than his father and grandfather did. Both King Charles and Prince William were primarily raised by nannies, as per royal tradition. But the Prince and Princess of Wales are such involved parents, they don't hesitate to prioritize children over duty. For instance, Kate Middleton skipped the 2023 Earthshot Prize ceremony to help George through a major milestone: his first set of school exams. And when the princess began her chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, William stepped up to make sure their children's lives stayed as routine as possible.
This less formal upbringing is due in part to Kate's own humble roots. George has the distinction of being the first heir whose mother didn't come from royalty or nobility. (Even William's mother, Princess Diana, was the daughter of an earl and known as "Lady Di" before marrying Charles.) His grandmother Carole Middleton has bragged of being a "hands-on" grandma who once told Good Housekeeping, "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground." When George ascends the throne, he's likely to bring this grounded attitude with him and become an even more relatable king than his dad. London University professor Pauline Maclaren told the Express, "George's future will now differ from his father and grandfather['s] as the monarchy modernizes, which may see a more relaxed attitude towards certain aspects of royal life."
George will get more of a say in his pre-monarchy choices
At his young age (he's 11 in July 2024), Prince George knows he has a huge destiny ahead of him. But unlike grandpa King Charles III, the young royal will have a bigger say in the road he takes to the throne. Royal biographer Robert Hardman has told People the king's schooling and military service "was laid out for him. He was told by a committee, 'You will do this.'" Prince William was allowed more leeway in his life choices, and it's expected he'll give his son the same courtesy. More importantly, Hardman said, William and Kate are working together to help their older son ease into his responsibilities so they won't seem too daunting. "[T]here's a belief to make it as unobtrusive and as normal — if you can call it normal — and as pleasant as possible."
In the unlikely event George becomes king before age 18, a regent would take on his royal duties until he comes of age. That freedom would give the young prince a chance to mature, finish his schooling — and perhaps even have a go at civilian life before assuming the job he was born to hold. An unnamed friend of William's has told the Daily Mail, "In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that's what he wants, and then becoming king later." Being the first British royal in space would be a unique accomplishment indeed!