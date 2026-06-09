How Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Reportedly Decides Which Organizations To Donate To

Jeff Bezos' ex, Mackenzie Scott, values the importance of small acts of kindness, so it should come as no surprise that she's vowed to donate almost the entirety of her divorce settlement (an eyewatering $38.3 billion) to charitable organizations. The dedicated philanthropist's methods are a little unorthodox, however. Not only do Scott's donations come without any strings attached pertaining to how the funds should be utilized, but she also has an unusual way of deciding who to donate to. In the past, Bezos' former wife managed donations much like her similarly-endowed peers. Worthy organizations could apply for funds and she would give at her discretion.

These days, though, she carefully selects the organizations herself, having completely done away with the application process. According to Scott's website, Yield Giving, she conducts "quiet research" on organizations — with the help of her staff, of course — and reaches out to them with the offer to donate funds only after a thorough analysis has been completed. Native Forward, a nonprofit in Albuquerque, received one such surprise donation in 2020. They were informed of the windfall with a simple email. The same thing happened to the historically Black University of Maryland Eastern Shore, which initially thought it was a scam and didn't give it a second thought until Scott sent another message.

The philanthropist's efforts have been praised across the board, with an entire Reddit thread dedicated to discussing, and celebrating, her charitable donations. As one fan enthused, "As a non-profit worker, I am truly amazed by the way that Mackenzie Scott has revolutionized philanthropy with large, no-strings-attached flexible, unrestricted funding to impactful organizations," notably adding, "The WAY that Mackenzie Scott gives is just as impactful as how much she gives."