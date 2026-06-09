How Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Reportedly Decides Which Organizations To Donate To
Jeff Bezos' ex, Mackenzie Scott, values the importance of small acts of kindness, so it should come as no surprise that she's vowed to donate almost the entirety of her divorce settlement (an eyewatering $38.3 billion) to charitable organizations. The dedicated philanthropist's methods are a little unorthodox, however. Not only do Scott's donations come without any strings attached pertaining to how the funds should be utilized, but she also has an unusual way of deciding who to donate to. In the past, Bezos' former wife managed donations much like her similarly-endowed peers. Worthy organizations could apply for funds and she would give at her discretion.
These days, though, she carefully selects the organizations herself, having completely done away with the application process. According to Scott's website, Yield Giving, she conducts "quiet research" on organizations — with the help of her staff, of course — and reaches out to them with the offer to donate funds only after a thorough analysis has been completed. Native Forward, a nonprofit in Albuquerque, received one such surprise donation in 2020. They were informed of the windfall with a simple email. The same thing happened to the historically Black University of Maryland Eastern Shore, which initially thought it was a scam and didn't give it a second thought until Scott sent another message.
The philanthropist's efforts have been praised across the board, with an entire Reddit thread dedicated to discussing, and celebrating, her charitable donations. As one fan enthused, "As a non-profit worker, I am truly amazed by the way that Mackenzie Scott has revolutionized philanthropy with large, no-strings-attached flexible, unrestricted funding to impactful organizations," notably adding, "The WAY that Mackenzie Scott gives is just as impactful as how much she gives."
Mackenzie Scott doesn't seem bothered with being acknowledged for her charitable contributions
In 2025 alone, Mackenzie Scott donated an impressive $7 billion, thereby parting with more money in one year than her ex-husband has managed to give away in his entire lifetime. It's no wonder many folks argue that Mackenzie Scott's split from Jeff Bezos did wonders for her reputation. And yet, the novelist's staggering generosity hasn't been recognized in the way one would assume. Scott failed to make it onto the Chronicle of Philanthropy's Top 50 Donors list in May 2026, but as it turns out, it's not because she was deliberately snubbed. The publication clarified that it wanted to include Scott, but she declined to provide the receipts of her donations, so to speak.
It would appear that the generous philanthropist prefers to fly under the radar instead of using her good work to garner publicity. Funnily enough, her ex-husband is being urged by his new wife to do the opposite. Lauren Sánchez Bezos is reportedly eager for people to see the "real" Jeff Bezos. She wants him to put himself out there more, according to gossip columnist Rob Shuter's Substack, Naughty But Nice. Lauren wishes the tech billionaire would be more outspoken in public so people could connect with him more easily.
"Lauren genuinely believes people would love Jeff if they actually saw the real him," an insider dished. "She thinks he stayed silent for too long and allowed critics to define who he is." Perhaps Jeff donating more of his billions to the causes that need it most, like his ex-wife, might be a good place to start if he wants to get in the public's good books. Just saying.