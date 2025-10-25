Mackenzie Scott Did Wonders For Her Reputation By Splitting From Ex-Husband Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos' reputation has really paid the price for his relationship with Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Before Jeff kickstarted his romance with Lauren in a controversial way, back in 2019, the tech billionaire kept a relatively low profile, not even making a huge show of his exorbitant wealth. However, any shred of humility the Amazon founder had went out the window once he started dating Lauren. In addition to splurging over $20 million on a lavish Venetian wedding that was low-key boring for the Bezoses' guests, Lauren and Jeff also left everyone cringing by holding a family foam party onboard his $500 million superyacht. By all accounts, it seemed that Lauren and Jeff were desperately trying to cling to their youth in the cringiest way possible. While the celebrity couple blew large chunks of his wealth on their vanity, Jeff's ex-wife Mackenzie Scott made good use of his money.

Scott got $35.6 billion from her divorce from Jeff in 2019 and later vowed to donate most of her wealth as part of her promise to Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's The Giving Pledge. In her pledge letter, Mackenzie acknowledged that she had a "disproportionate amount of money to share" and vowed to "keep at it until the safe is empty." It's safe to say that she meant those words with all her heart because the philanthropist quietly donated $19 billion in the five years following their divorce alone. That number only becomes more impressive when we consider that her ex-husband, who is worth $161 billion at the time of writing, has given away just $2.28 billion in his lifetime, according to Forbes' estimates. In fact, Scott donated $2 billion in 2024 alone, per Fortune, so she already has Jeff beat.