Jeff Bezos' Ex MacKenzie Scott Values The Importance Of Small Acts Of Kindness
MacKenzie Scott is no stranger to tragedy. The philanthropist dealt with major hardship before becoming one of the richest women in the world, hence why she has such an open hand. In a column for her charity, Yield Giving, in December 2025, the former wife of tech billionaire Jeff Bezos noted the importance of acts of kindness, no matter how small. She explained how ordinary people's generosity towards her led to Scott wanting to give back, especially considering the only reason she didn't drop out of college due to financial hardship was because her roommate offered to lend her $1,000 to keep going.
"The peace-fostering byproducts of one unexpected act of kindness toward a stranger of different background or beliefs might inspire a beneficial chain reaction that goes on for years," the philanthropist pointed out. She later added, "It is these ripple effects that make imagining the power of any of our own acts of kindness impossible." Scott definitely puts her money where her mouth is — a rare quality among the wealthy elite. Bezos' former wife discussed the importance of redistributing wealth in a June 2021 Medium essay.
"We are attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change," she admitted. "My team's efforts are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others." Further, in her 2025 column, Scott proudly confirmed that she'd already donated a whopping $7.1 billion to several charitable organizations globally in that past year alone. Fortune reported that, as of 2026, the philanthropist has donated an eye-watering $26 billion since her 2019 divorce.
MacKenzie Scott is much more generous than her ex-husband
MacKenzie Scott did wonders for her reputation by splitting from ex-husband Jeff Bezos. Following their divorce, it became clear that the two couldn't be more different. While Scott was actively taking steps to redistribute her immense wealth, Bezos was clinging to his more desperately than ever. By 2022, Forbes (via Vanity Fair) reported that Scott had donated a whopping 18% of her riches. The Amazon founder, in contrast, had only parted with 1% of his. For context, Scott's net worth was estimated to be around $46.7 billion, while Bezos' clocked in at a jaw-dropping $164.8 billion at the time. As Fortune reported in 2026, Scott has upped her donations since then too. Bezos, on the other hand, actually increased his net worth to at least $161 billion in 2023, per a 2025 Forbes report, which also indicated that the tech billionaire had only donated a total of $2.88 billion by then, which barely amounts to 2% of his net worth. Stingy much?
There's also the ongoing chatter about how poorly Bezos treats his Amazon workforce. From substantiated reports that emerged in 2018 alleging employees are barely allowed bathroom breaks to revelations that many employees can hardly afford to put food on the table, let alone pay their rent, Bezos hasn't exactly come across as a great boss. Likewise, a conversation he had with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner didn't help matters. "The only way that I can see to deploy this much financial resource is by converting my Amazon winnings into space travel," Bezos argued, per Vanity Fair. He also previously hinted that for-profit companies are superior to charitable organizations. It's safe to say that Scott has one thing Bezos never will — the respect of the people.