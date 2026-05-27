Jeff Bezos' Ex MacKenzie Scott Values The Importance Of Small Acts Of Kindness

MacKenzie Scott is no stranger to tragedy. The philanthropist dealt with major hardship before becoming one of the richest women in the world, hence why she has such an open hand. In a column for her charity, Yield Giving, in December 2025, the former wife of tech billionaire Jeff Bezos noted the importance of acts of kindness, no matter how small. She explained how ordinary people's generosity towards her led to Scott wanting to give back, especially considering the only reason she didn't drop out of college due to financial hardship was because her roommate offered to lend her $1,000 to keep going.

"The peace-fostering byproducts of one unexpected act of kindness toward a stranger of different background or beliefs might inspire a beneficial chain reaction that goes on for years," the philanthropist pointed out. She later added, "It is these ripple effects that make imagining the power of any of our own acts of kindness impossible." Scott definitely puts her money where her mouth is — a rare quality among the wealthy elite. Bezos' former wife discussed the importance of redistributing wealth in a June 2021 Medium essay.

"We are attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change," she admitted. "My team's efforts are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others." Further, in her 2025 column, Scott proudly confirmed that she'd already donated a whopping $7.1 billion to several charitable organizations globally in that past year alone. Fortune reported that, as of 2026, the philanthropist has donated an eye-watering $26 billion since her 2019 divorce.