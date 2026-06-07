Orlando Bloom & Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr's Friendship Wasn't Always Easy

Miranda Kerr surprisingly has a good relationship with Orlando Bloom's other famous ex-wife, Katy Perry. Bloom and Perry have one child, a daughter named Daisy. Making Flynn and Daisy half-siblings, and Kerr and Perry co-parents with Bloom. Meanwhile, Kerr married Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, and they have three kids.

Kerr talked about co-parenting with Perry in an interview on the "Today" show in 2025: "I think that's important to really put the children first and what's the best needs of the children and how do we make everyone feel accepted and loved. At the end of the day, we're all human, and we're all trying to be the best versions of ourselves. Why not be good examples for our children?" She also shared an anecdote about contacting Perry after her now infamous Blue Origin spaceflight.

It's clear that Kerr is not interested in holding any grudges. Instead, she's taking perhaps a much more healthy approach. As for Bloom, he agrees with Kerr's sentiments. He told Today in 2025 that it "was nothing but love" between him and Perry since their breakup. Given that Kerr said on "The Kyle and Jackie O Show" that they all gathered for Daisy's birthday in that same year, one is inclined to believe that everything remains solid.