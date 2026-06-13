Loretta Lynn's Most Stunning Style Moments From The '70s
Loretta Lynn lives on as a country music icon and important trailblazer for women in music in general. Her impact on other musicians can be seen in things such as a heartfelt tribute from Reba McEntire after Lynn's heartbreaking death in 2022, and her deep friendship with Patsy Cline. But outside of her musical accomplishments and bonds with other stars, Lynn also is known as a bit of a '70s style icon.
In a 2019 Facebook post, the "Precious Memories" singer talked about her fashion and tied it all back to her love for her fans. "A lot of y'all have asked me about my dresses," she said. "I'll tell you I love to dress up to go on stage. I think you ought to look your best when playing for the best and my fans are the best! I have a heck of [a] dressmaker now, but I used to make my own outfits." From her signature prairie dresses, to denim on denim, Lynn has solidified herself as a great source of fashion inspiration in addition to her musical impact.
Lynn stunned in a pale blue prairie dress for a 1976 awards show
The 11th Academy of Country Music Awards were a big deal for Loretta Lynn, as she became the first woman to be awarded Entertainer of the Year. In an ABC TV special for the awards, she wore this gorgeous pale blue prairie dress with a flowing skirt and puffy sleeves. The dress pairs well with her pendant necklace and contrasts beautifully with her dark hair, which was long at the time and softly curled. Lynn took home three more ACM awards that year, and shared some awards (including Album of the Year) with Conway Twitty.
Lynn demonstrated her country roots in a denim suit for a portrait
Every country girl needs at least one denim suit, and this one fit Loretta Lynn so well. The denim jacket and pants were indigo, and the shirt was a paisley blue and white pattern. Lynn topped the outfit off with some light brown cowboy boots. It's a rare moment where Lynn wore pants instead of a dress, but given the farm background, it makes sense. The tailoring on the suit made it feel more formal while still maintaining the rugged imagery of rural America.
Lynn attended the second-ever AMAs in a yellow dress
Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty may have been individual artists, but they came together for multiple albums as a duo over the years. This photo was taken of the pair at the second ever American Music Awards in 1975. Lynn wore a pale yellow dress with feathery fringe on the sleeve cuffs, a style that feels like a perfect combination of country and 1970s aesthetics. Lynn and Twitty won the AMA for Favorite Country Band/Duo/Group that night (and won two more times in 1977 and 1978).
Lynn was glowing at the 1974 Grammys in a beaded dress
Loretta Lynn may have not won any Grammys the night of the awards in 1974, but she was still stunning in this blue dress with a sparkly, embroidered bodice. The skirt was solid, while the sleeves and top half of the dress were adorned with sequins and beads in silver and blue. The level of detail in the beading is clearly the highlight, as she went with a softer makeup look, her eyeshadow a powder blue shade and her lipstick a pale pink. While wearing this fabulous 'fit, Lynn was photographed at the Grammys alongside the Canadian pop group The DeFranco Family.
Lynn wore a bedazzled denim look with her husband in the 1970s
This one was another rare moment where you can see Loretta Lynn wearing pants, and of course its denim. The denim in question was two-tone blue with a matching jacket featuring a sequined pattern, and a sparkly white turtleneck underneath. She also had on a prominent belt buckle here, emphasizing the country cowgirl aesthetic. And to top it all off? A denim newsboy hat. The country singer is pictured with her husband Mooney Lynn, also known as Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn, whom she was married to for a little more than half her life.
Lynn sometimes took strategic risks with her outfits
Is there anything better than a peasant dress? Maybe not, especially considering how amazing Loretta Lynn looks in this one. This portrait, which was taken around 1977, features the award-winning country singer wearing a peasant dress with a blue, green, and pink pattern. Despite some accusations that her music was very bold in contrast to her conservative style of dress, the deep V-neck on this dress would suggest Lynn took strategic risks at times. Once again, she kept her makeup and hair simple, though here you can see that she at some point had a windswept bangs era.