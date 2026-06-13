Loretta Lynn's Most Stunning Style Moments From The '70s

Loretta Lynn lives on as a country music icon and important trailblazer for women in music in general. Her impact on other musicians can be seen in things such as a heartfelt tribute from Reba McEntire after Lynn's heartbreaking death in 2022, and her deep friendship with Patsy Cline. But outside of her musical accomplishments and bonds with other stars, Lynn also is known as a bit of a '70s style icon.

In a 2019 Facebook post, the "Precious Memories" singer talked about her fashion and tied it all back to her love for her fans. "A lot of y'all have asked me about my dresses," she said. "I'll tell you I love to dress up to go on stage. I think you ought to look your best when playing for the best and my fans are the best! I have a heck of [a] dressmaker now, but I used to make my own outfits." From her signature prairie dresses, to denim on denim, Lynn has solidified herself as a great source of fashion inspiration in addition to her musical impact.