The Most Gorgeous Celeb Hair Transformations Before & After A Breakup, Ranked By Boldness

Breakups can be tough. Luckily, there are a few proven ways to make the transition to single life feel a bit easier. From piercings to new wardrobes, there are plenty of ways to alter your outside appearance to reflect the changes that are happening inside. Yet, a hair transformation has to be the most common choice. Cutting bangs and chopping your hair into a bob have become synonymous with going through heartbreak. It's so common, in fact, that we've even watched celebs do it time and time again.

If you're ready to switch things up to feel fresh and new during a transitional time in your life, you should surely take the plunge. Does that mean a breakup hair transformation is always a winner? Definitely not. Luckily, hair grows back, and it has done just that for stars who have made a not-so-great change to their hair after a split. We've seen big names like Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Gwen Stefani opt for post-heartbreak hair changes that didn't exactly qualify as glow-ups.

For other stars, though, breakup hair makeovers have been more than just a refresh; they've been major hair inspo for the rest of us. As such, we've collected the best celeb breakup hair transformations over the years and ranked them from the subtlest to the most undeniably bold. If you'd like to know exactly how we ranked these makeovers, stay tuned for the end.