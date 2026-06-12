The Most Gorgeous Celeb Hair Transformations Before & After A Breakup, Ranked By Boldness
Breakups can be tough. Luckily, there are a few proven ways to make the transition to single life feel a bit easier. From piercings to new wardrobes, there are plenty of ways to alter your outside appearance to reflect the changes that are happening inside. Yet, a hair transformation has to be the most common choice. Cutting bangs and chopping your hair into a bob have become synonymous with going through heartbreak. It's so common, in fact, that we've even watched celebs do it time and time again.
If you're ready to switch things up to feel fresh and new during a transitional time in your life, you should surely take the plunge. Does that mean a breakup hair transformation is always a winner? Definitely not. Luckily, hair grows back, and it has done just that for stars who have made a not-so-great change to their hair after a split. We've seen big names like Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Gwen Stefani opt for post-heartbreak hair changes that didn't exactly qualify as glow-ups.
For other stars, though, breakup hair makeovers have been more than just a refresh; they've been major hair inspo for the rest of us. As such, we've collected the best celeb breakup hair transformations over the years and ranked them from the subtlest to the most undeniably bold. If you'd like to know exactly how we ranked these makeovers, stay tuned for the end.
Jennifer Aniston found her perfect blonde
We all recognize Jennifer Aniston's signature shade of blonde. Toward the end of her marriage to Brad Pitt, though, her hair was quite a bit darker. When the pair broke up in 2005, Aniston opted for this warm golden blonde shade. While the difference in her hair was much subtler than some other breakup makeovers, it's clear that she was a big fan of the glow-up. This was her color from then on. Isn't there something particularly poetic about the idea of losing a cheating husband and gaining a signature style?
Ciara Miller threw subtle shade with a subtle new shade
After any reality TV scandal, fans await the reunion episode with bated breath. During Bravo's "Summer House" season 10, exes Ciara Miller and West Wilson seemingly rekindled their romance. Yet, it was soon revealed that Wilson moved on with fellow reality star (and Miller's BFF), Amanda Batula. Fans hoped Miller would sport the ultimate revenge dress at the reunion, and she did more than just that. The star proved a hair transformation doesn't need to be drastic to make a statement when she took the reunion stage with subtly impactful, red-tinted locks.
Nicole Kidman bounced back with bangs
Want a big change without a major commitment? The answer is a tried-and-true one: bangs. In 2026, Nicole Kidman debuted choppy bangs at Paris Fashion Week after her split with hubby Keith Urban. Kidman was far from the first person to get this particular breakup haircut. Bangs alter your look without committing to a total metamorphosis when you're already in the midst of a lot of change. Kidman proved just how effective bangs are in moments like these; she looked stunning and fresh while still looking like herself.
Ashley Benson embraced the blonde
Going through a breakup can often help you reconnect with yourself. Sometimes, it can even make you return to your old hair color. A breakup hair transformation doesn't always have to mean going for something you've never tried before. "Pretty Little Liars" fans know Ashley Benson as a blonde. While dating model Cara Delevingne, though, she went brunette. After the stars called it quits in 2020, however, Benson returned to her lighter roots. It's easy to imagine that this shift felt as comforting as it did refreshing.
Taylor Swift bleached her bob
Taylor Swift's fans know plenty about her myriad breakups over the years. Through it all, though, Swift hasn't tried too many different hairstyles. In 2015, however, she broke up with Calvin Harris. She, then, showed up to the Met Gala with bleached blonde hair. This may not have been Swift's all-time best look, but it was a major refresh. Plus, it showed the world that a bit of bleach can totally transform you — even if you're already blonde.
Selena Gomez hopped on the breakup bob bandwagon
Who doesn't get sad when the weekend is over? From the looks of it, Selena Gomez was pretty down when her relationship with the Weeknd (or Abel Tesfaye) was over, too. That's when she opted for one of the most popular breakup haircuts: a bob. In actuality, Gomez's April 2017 haircut seemed inspired by the Weeknd's decision to chop off his famous dreadlocks just months earlier, but she added a fringe after their October breakup. Her shorter hair has since become synonymous with their split. If you have long hair, chances are you've considered going for broke and getting a bob at some point in your life. Gomez is proof that this can be the perfect choice.
Anne Hathaway went all the way with her haircut
Selena Gomez certainly hasn't been the only star to go the bob route after a breakup. Anne Hathaway also revamped her look when she snipped quite a few inches off her mane after calling it quits with ex Raffaello Follieri in 2008. Hathaway hadn't been one to switch up her hair often, so it was certainly a surprise to see the Oscar-winner had quite a bit of weight taken off her scalp — and, most likely, off her shoulders, too.
Khloé Kardashian lightened things up
Do blondes really have more fun? Probably not, but hey — if you're in a new single girl era, then what better time to find out? Going blonde is a time-tested technique if you're ready to make a major change to your appearance. Khloé Kardashian did just that in 2015, fresh out of her marriage to Lamar Odom, and it was a clear example of how going blonde can make for the perfect glow-up. Kardashian went much lighter and shorter with her hair, and she looked better than ever.
Gigi Hadid went back to blonde
Gigi Hadid was blonde when she first arrived on the scene. During her relationship with One Direction's Zayn Malik, however, she went darker with her mane. So, it was a surprise to see the model take the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2021 with much lighter locks. In fact, this shade of blonde looked even lighter than what she had before going brunette. Is this a sign that she was feeling lighter than ever without her ex? It's entirely possible.
Evan Rachel Wood went from dark to light
Evan Rachel Wood was in a difficult, on-again, off-again relationship with Marilyn Manson for years before their final split in 2010. The pair had previously separated in 2008, and the change was reflected in Wood's hair. She traded in her extra dark mane for a light strawberry blonde shade, and it totally altered her vibe. This shows how just a simple change in hair color can give you an entirely new appearance.
How we ranked the best celeb transformations, from barely there to brand new hair
As some of our favorite stars have taught us, a post-breakup hair change can be as simple or as wild as you want. For our ranking, we began with subtle glow-ups that had minor changes in cut and color, moving to hair transformations that altered a star's look so much that we had to do a double-take. Cutting off a ton of length or going for a high-contrast color change can make a breakup haircut undeniably statement-making. Some of these glow-ups were understated, while others were impossible to miss, but it's safe to say they were all winning looks.