Celebs Who Completely Changed Their Hair After A Breakup

Style icon Coco Chanel once famously said, "A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life." Or, maybe she just did. Post breakup hair is a real thing (as anyone who has ever cut their own bangs while crying in the bathroom will tell you), and even celebrities are not immune to it. When a public heartbreak makes headlines, you can almost bet there will be a sassy new style to follow. It's right up there with the revenge dress (or a Taylor Swift song) when it comes to ways of moving on after a messy split. After all, a new 'do can make you feel empowered, confident, sexy and strong, even if you're falling apart on the inside. In the words of Miss Swift, it shows the world, "I can do it with a broken heart."

More than just a way to help you fake it 'til you make it, there are deeper, psychological reasons that changing up your look can be a productive way to put the past behind you. Psychologist Dr. Jaime Zuckerman told Harper's Bazaar that it can represent a "rebirth of sorts." "Our hair is very personal," Dr. Zuckerman explained. "It is one of only a few aspects of our body that we can outwardly convey our style, personality, and identity." Beyond that, when you look good, you feel good, and sometimes a fresh cut or color can do wonders for the self-esteem. Especially when it ignites a flurry of ego-boosting compliments.