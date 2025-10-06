Nicole Kidman's Bold Breakup Hairstyle Totally Transforms Her Look At Paris Fashion Week
A number of celebs have been spotted at Paris Fashion Week. There was Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex who divided the internet over her Paris appearance and Lauren Sánchez Bezos stepped out with Jeff Bezos, leaving us to wonder if he's had work done on his face. Then we have Nicole Kidman. Kidman is less than a week from filing for divorce from Keith Urban, and she showed up in Paris after having seemingly visited the hairdresser to give her curtain bangs.
Kidman was in Paris for the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 show; Kidman has been named a brand ambassador for the famous French fashion house. Also at the event were Kidman's daughters that she shares with Urban: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
Just a couple of days before the Chanel show, Kidman made her first public outing since the news of her divorce broke to present an award to Taylor Sheridan, creator of "Yellowstone," in Dallas. For that event, she styled her blonde hair with a simple part down the middle, no bangs in sight.
Nicole Kidman's new look was applauded online
This is hardly the first time we've seen Nicole Kidman undergo a hair transformation, though on this occasion, we're wondering if it had to do with her split with Keith Urban. There are plenty of celebrities who have undergone transformations after a divorce, and celebs are just like us. Changing up your hair after a breakup is a fairly common phenomenon that can symbolically signal change and a new start. We like Kidman's way of doing it; a clear update to her look but without being overly dramatic.
People on social media loved Kidman's new look. "The hair is SO good," one person commented on Instagram. On X (formerly known as Twitter), someone wrote, "This is the greatest revenge look i've seen in my life nicole GODman."
Along with rocking a new hairstyle, Kidman kept things casual and classy at the Chanel show. She was wearing an oversized tuxedo shirt and wide-leg pants. Overall, Kidman seemed completely unbothered by the dissolution of her 19-year marriage. On the other hand, Urban's post divorce behavior seems to be getting more bizarre.