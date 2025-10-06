Nicole Kidman's Bold Breakup Hairstyle Totally Transforms Her Look At Paris Fashion Week

This is hardly the first time we've seen Nicole Kidman undergo a hair transformation, though on this occasion, we're wondering if it had to do with her split with Keith Urban. There are plenty of celebrities who have undergone transformations after a divorce, and celebs are just like us. Changing up your hair after a breakup is a fairly common phenomenon that can symbolically signal change and a new start. We like Kidman's way of doing it; a clear update to her look but without being overly dramatic.

People on social media loved Kidman's new look. "The hair is SO good," one person commented on Instagram. On X (formerly known as Twitter), someone wrote, "This is the greatest revenge look i've seen in my life nicole GODman."

Along with rocking a new hairstyle, Kidman kept things casual and classy at the Chanel show. She was wearing an oversized tuxedo shirt and wide-leg pants. Overall, Kidman seemed completely unbothered by the dissolution of her 19-year marriage. On the other hand, Urban's post divorce behavior seems to be getting more bizarre.