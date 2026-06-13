The Unexpected Nickname Martha Stewart Uses For King Charles

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As Mel Brooks famously said in "History of the World Part I," "It's good to be the king!" The current British monarch would surely think so. In addition to his luxurious homes, bespoke wardrobe, fine dining options, and ability to have his every whim catered to, King Charles III has met some of the most famous celebrities in the world. Among the notables who have shaken the royal hand: Paul McCartney, George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Judi Dench, Barbra Streisand, and 10 U.S. presidents. Charles added to that list in 2026 by chatting up an American decorating and cooking legend — and she felt as though she were meeting an old friend.

During their state visit to the U.S. in late April 2026, Charles and Queen Camilla were the guests of honor at the King's Trust Gala, a lavish fundraiser benefitting a charity the king created 50 years earlier to help teens and young adults get a head start in the working world. The event, held at the Christie's auction house in Manhattan, featured a galaxy of celebs, including top fashion designers, actors, and the one and only Martha Stewart. Interviewed on the fly by TMZ on her way there, Stewart was asked, "Are you going with Charles — with King Charles?" The domestic diva replied, "Oh, with Chuck? I call him Chuck."

We might have been surprised at learning the truth about Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg — namely, that they're the most unlikely of friends — but hearing Stewart toss out a friendly nickname for the King of England seems like par for the course now.