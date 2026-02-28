King Charles Had A Close Friendship With A Comedy Legend Who Couldn't Stand Diana

While King Charles III and the entire British monarchy have a reputation for being somewhat stuffy, he still has a well-known sense of humor, and it seems he managed to form something of a real friendship with an outspoken comedy icon. Before Joan Rivers' death in September 2014 at the age of 81, the TV legend formed a lengthy and close bond with the then-Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. Rivers was famous for her acerbic wit, the truly staggering amount of plastic surgery she underwent, and her fearless ability to make fun of herself and everyone else she felt like, including Charles himself.

Despite often being in her comedic crosshairs, it seems the future King of England took it all in stride and forged a real connection with the comedian that lasted years. What makes their friendship all the more interesting, however, is just how much it seems that Rivers had open disdain for Charles' first wife, Princess Diana. She never shied away from expressing his dislike for the late princess – but that didn't keep Rivers from being one of only a few American celebrities to get an invite to Charles and Camilla's wedding back in 2005.

Back in 2011, Rivers praised Charles and Camilla for having "a great sense of humor" (via E! Online) and said of Charles, "He is so charming, so humorous... I think he will be a very good monarch. He is a very smart man, and I adore him." Charles was equally adoring in his memorial message honoring Rivers after her death. "[She] was an extraordinary woman with an original and indefatigable spirit, an unstoppable sense of humor and an enormous zest for life," Charles shared (via Page Six). "She will be hugely missed and utterly irreplaceable."