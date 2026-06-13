General Hospital Stars Who Are Proud Members Of The LGBTQIA Community

Even in this entertainment-glutted era of reality shows, hit Netflix series, and pretty much everything streaming on demand, it's nice to know there's still a place for soap operas. The cliffhanger daytime dramas have kept fans enthralled for nearly a century, with soaps beginning on radio in the 1930s before making the jump to television in 1949 with "These Are My Children." The genre's endurance is due in part to its ability to reflect the times; for instance, "General Hospital" has changed considerably over the years. What began as a simple medical drama has evolved to address issues such as breast cancer awareness, AIDS, Alzheimer's disease, and PTSD in veterans.

The show also broke ground by introducing LGBTQIA characters as something other than comic relief or tragic figures. The first openly gay character on "General Hospital," Jon Hanley, appeared in 1994; more than a decade later, the show introduced a story arc featuring Lucas Jones and his efforts to be accepted by his family. This paved the way for more gay characters in the years that followed, with storylines that centered around issues other than their sexuality.

Some gay characters in "General Hospital" have been played by cis actors — such as Jacqueline Grace Lopez, who played Alison "Blaze" Rogers — while some memorable straight roles have been portrayed by actors who are queer. Others have been gay roles played by queer actors. Among the celebrities who have appeared on "General Hospital" in featured roles are out-and-proud performers such as George Takei, Ricky Martin, and the late Richard Simmons. So, let's pay tribute to some members of the LGBTQIA community, past and present, who have made the town of Port Charles and its hospital corridors a lot prouder in more ways than one.