The Movie Tom Hanks Watches Multiple Times A Year Is A Hit '60s Classic

While just about everyone has their own list of essential movies, it's especially fascinating to see what someone's picks are when they have been involved with numerous iconic flicks themselves. To that end, few can claim to have starred in more beloved pieces of cinema than Tom Hanks. From "Saving Private Ryan" and "A League of Their Own" to "Forrest Gump" and "Toy Story," even if you've never actually seen a Tom Hanks movie, you've definitely at least heard of a few. So, when Hanks says he loves a particular movie, that opinion tends to carry some weight. Well, there's one movie in particular that the actor says he simply can't get enough of.

Even fans of Hanks may not know that he's named several of his all-time favorite films over the years, with a particular emphasis on pictures from the 1960s, such as "Midnight Cowboy" and the Beatles comedy "A Hard Day's Night." However, the film Hanks has revisited the most in his life seems to be none other than Stanley Kubrick's 1968 sci-fi classic, "2001: A Space Odyssey." In fact, during an interview with Letterboxd in June 2023, Hanks shared that he still makes it a point to watch the film at least "a couple of times a year."

That being said, Hanks is such a diehard fan of the movie that he does not necessarily recommend watching it with him. "I could walk you through '2001: A Space Odyssey' and not stop talking once during the entire film. So, I don't know if you want to have that experience," he said. Considering the movie runs well north of two hours, that may honestly be more impressive than it is annoying. The real question is whether or not that includes the intermission.