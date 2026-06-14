Life Looks Different For These Blended Celebrity Families
Parenting is hard enough, but when you add co-parenting with an ex and helping raise your partner's kids as well as your own, it can get downright complicated. That's why it's so impressive to see celebrities with blended families living life differently. For example, HGTV's Christina Haack and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa get along great with each other after they got divorced in 2018, and even star in a show together with Tarek's second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.
In an April 2025, episode of "On Display with Melissa Gorga," Heather revealed that she has always communicated with Haack about helping take care of Haack and Tarek's kids, Brayden, born in 2015, and Taylor, born in 2010. "I give her props because — being now a mom and having my son [Tristan, born in 2023, with Tarek] — it would be really hard to have a woman come in and raise my kid, and not know what they're doing at that household," she said. "I think Christina knew early on that my heart was just pure. I was just there to love, and I was there to be a really good stepmom."
Like Haack and the El Moussas, these blended celebrity families are creating their own rules and doing what's best for the kids — while having fun at the same time. Selfless, involved, and genuinely happy, they are the blueprint for what we all aspire to be!
Kate Hudson has three kids from three different dads
Kate Hudson is a mom of three beautiful kids, each from a different dad. First, she welcomed son Ryder, born in 2004, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2007. Then, she welcomed son Bingham in 2011 with Matthew Bellamy, to whom she was engaged from 2011 to 2014. Finally, she became a mom one more time in 2018, when her daughter with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, Rani Rose, was born.
Over the years, Hudson has been open about her unique blended family. In a 2022 interview with The Sunday Times, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star said, "It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it. The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."
She has maintained a friendly bond with her co-parents, and even her daughter Rani considers her older brothers' siblings like sisters, too, according to an interview with People. Robinson is also dad to a daughter named Cheyenne, born in 2009, with ex-wife Allison Bridges, and Bellamy is also dad to daughter Lovella, born in 2020, and son George, born in 2024, with wife Elle Evans. "I think the thing that's so unique about my life is that in this very patchwork family, we all have figured it out ... The kids feel like they have this huge family," Hudson told People.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are still close, despite his second marriage
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis prove that love may change, but it never fades. The two got married in 1987 and welcomed daughter Rumer in 1988. They also share daughters Scout, born in 1991, and Tallulah, born in 1994. Moore and Willis split in 1998, then the "Die Hard" star married Emma Heming-Willis in 2009. They share daughters Mabel, born in 2012, and Evelyn, born in 2014.
Moore and Heming-Willis seem to get along great and gather together for important events, especially in light of Willis's health issues. In 2022, the family announced he was diagnosed with aphasia, which progressed to frontotemporal dementia in 2023. In a joint statement on Instagram in 2022, signed "Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn," they wrote in part, "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."
"I think what I'm most grateful for is that regardless of what the outside relationship has been, that we have maintained being a family, just in various forms, and that the foundation of where it started has stayed," Demi told People in 2025. "The foundation of being a family, the foundation of making our children our priority, has never wavered."
Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa had some ups and downs
Christina Haack and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa have had a rough start to co-parenting over the years, but they have since figured it out. The couple, who were married from 2009 to 2018, share kids Taylor and Brayden. Tarek went on to marry Heather Rae El Moussa in 2021, welcoming their son Tristan two years later. Haack married Ant Anstead in 2017 and welcomed son Hudson in 2019. They split a year later, and Haack married Josh Hall in 2021. They split in 2024, and she started dating Christopher Larocca later the same year.
Haack and Heather Rae initially didn't get along, with a very public fight at a kids' soccer game in 2022. In 2022, a source spoke to E! News about the feud, saying, "Heather and Christina haven't been getting along lately and there's been overall tension between both couples. Christina feels Heather oversteps her boundaries when she parents her children and Heather doesn't feel like she gets enough respect from Christina."
In the years since, they have made up, and now they are so close it's a little strange. In a 2025 interview with Extra, Haack shared, "Co-parenting has always gone well, it really has, and that was never the problem." She added, "I mean, even when we first split up, we did birthday parties together and Halloween, and the kids have never seen us argue. They truly haven't. So, that's always been our thing..." They even go on vacation together, including a blended family trip to Legoland in March 2026. "Nothing weird about it to us, it's just family," Heather Rae captioned a video of their outing on Instagram.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union prove the more the merrier
When Gabrielle Union married Dwyane Wade in 2014, she became a stepmom to his kids: Dahveon Morris, born in 2001, Wade's nephew, whom he has had full custody of since 2011; Zaire, born in 2002, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches; Zaya, born in 2007, with Funches; and Xavier, born in 2013, with Aja Metoyer. The couple welcomed daughter Kaavia in 2018 via surrogate.
In a 2020 interview with People, the "Bring It On" alum talked about her children's book, "Welcome to the Party," about her daughter Kaavia's "non-traditional" birth, letting her know that the family "love her and wanted her." Union added, "This is also my love letter to every non-traditional family, blended families, that no matter how you became a new family, it is beautiful and real."
Over the years, Union has supported and championed for Zaya and raised Wade's kids like they were her own. "Nothing we have done as parents feels revolutionary or groundbreaking," Union shared in a 2025 interview with Marie Claire. "It just feels like common sense, kindness, compassion."