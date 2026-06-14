Life Looks Different For These Blended Celebrity Families

Parenting is hard enough, but when you add co-parenting with an ex and helping raise your partner's kids as well as your own, it can get downright complicated. That's why it's so impressive to see celebrities with blended families living life differently. For example, HGTV's Christina Haack and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa get along great with each other after they got divorced in 2018, and even star in a show together with Tarek's second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

In an April 2025, episode of "On Display with Melissa Gorga," Heather revealed that she has always communicated with Haack about helping take care of Haack and Tarek's kids, Brayden, born in 2015, and Taylor, born in 2010. "I give her props because — being now a mom and having my son [Tristan, born in 2023, with Tarek] — it would be really hard to have a woman come in and raise my kid, and not know what they're doing at that household," she said. "I think Christina knew early on that my heart was just pure. I was just there to love, and I was there to be a really good stepmom."

Like Haack and the El Moussas, these blended celebrity families are creating their own rules and doing what's best for the kids — while having fun at the same time. Selfless, involved, and genuinely happy, they are the blueprint for what we all aspire to be!