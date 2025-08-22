Strange Things About Christina Haack & Heather Rae El Moussa's Relationship We Can't Ignore
Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa share some big things in common: besides being real estate pros and HGTV stars, they've both been married to Tarek El Moussa. Haack and Tarek's relationship began in 2006. About a decade later, numerous difficulties caused Haack and Tarek to get divorced. Heather and Tarek's relationship began in 2019.
In 2024, Tarek, Heather, and Haack signed up to participate in HGTV's "The Flip Off," a move that could have made their intertwined lives more complicated. Reality shows can be stressful, and this one pitted Haack against Tarek and Heather. The two women had previously experienced feelings of rivalry. Early in her relationship with Tarek, Heather felt like a third wheel, since he and Haack were actively involved in caring for their two kids. In 2022, things took an unfortunate turn when Heather and Haack got into a public squabble during one of the children's sporting events.
"Since they will always have to co-parent together in unison for the sake of their children, their relationship isn't going anywhere, so it's only best for everyone involved to find a way to get along and peacefully work together," parenting expert Dr. Kim Van Dusen, LMFT, RPT, exclusively informed The List. "If there is conflict, having a mature and rational conversation about an issue is the best way to mitigate problems." Fortunately, Heather and Haack not only got past their issues — they've also developed a mystifying camaraderie.
Haack and Heather genuinely enjoy working together
While a show like "The Flip Off" would have been difficult for many to pull off, Christina Haack and Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa thrived, even as Haack's marriage to Josh Hall ended in a messy divorce during the production. Luckily, Haack was able to rely on her close connection with Heather and Tarek. In addition, working together seemed to amplify the closeness of Haack and Heather's relationship. "She texted me after saying, 'You're so fun to film with,' and I was like, 'Oh, you too!'" Heather gushed to Us Weekly. While some might see Haack and the El Moussa's dynamic as odd, the two woman bonded as they ganged up on Tarek. Some antics appeared on social media, like when Heather talks to Haack on the phone, even though Tarek couldn't get through seconds earlier.
However, Heather and Haack's successful collaboration didn't happen spontaneously. "In my experience working with families, it is quite unusual for a new wife to have a close relationship with the ex-wife," Dr. Kim Van Dusen, LMFT, RPT, and creator of "The Parentologist Podcast," explained to The List. She noted that Haack, Tarek and Heather needed to leave past difficulties in the past. "Both the current wife and the ex-wife have to let go of any jealousy, insecurity, and competition between one another. They have to have built a tremendous amount of trust and also have appropriate boundaries with each other and the former/current husband."
Haack and Heather ace co-parenting
Heather Rae El Moussa is a step-mom to two of Christina Haack's children, Taylor and Brayden El Moussa, and the necessity of co-parenting has brought the two women closer together. They've cooperated with each other on logistical matters, like making sure their kids have all their gear for their daily activities. Beyond that, they've also developed emotional bonds as they spend time caring for their kids. "All three of us love these kids like more than anything, so we've always made them a priority," Haack explained to E! News.
Haack's also made a point to specifically compliment Heather's work to develop connections with her kids. In turn, Heather recognized Haack's generosity, telling HGTV, "being a mom and letting another woman come in and parent your kids, it's not easy and I feel like she's really let me come in and parent them." Being a stepmom changed Heather's perception of motherhood, and she makes a conscious effort to treat her step-kids and her son, Tristan El Moussa, equally.
Besides making their lives easier, Haack and Heather's co-parenting teamwork has had a positive impact across all aspects of their lives. "They are all more successful, personally and professionally, if they find a way to be friends. It benefits the business and the children," Dr. Kim Van Dusen remarked to The List. This fact is evident on their social media feeds, where fans often praise their inclusivity.
Haack and Heather twin in the name of cross-promotion
As HGTV fans are well aware, Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa have similar features: brown eyes, dyed blonde hair, and a tall statuesque silhouette. Rather than try to highlight their differences, Haack and Heather have leaned into the humor by twinning. In a May 2024 Instagram video, the two women wore similar outfits and even styled their hair with a braid on the left side. They pretended to have an identity mix-up, twirling their hair in thought.
Remarkably, Haack and Heather both been game to use these twinning situations to help each other's individual projects, rather than just joint ventures like "The Flip Off." In 2025 they upped their twinning game to promote lip gloss made by Heather's beauty company. In one video, they both wore black and white two-piece swimsuits of slightly different cuts and heart-shaped sunglasses in slightly different shades of pink. In another, they appeared to wear the same Barbie-pink bikinis with almost identical sunnies.
While the two women genuinely appear to be having a good time in front of the camera, Haack and Heather have likely put forth a lot of effort, well beyond just finding matching 'fits. "In most cases, it would take time to heal and grow and it won't happen immediately or overnight. I would assume there were many conversations and emotions behind the scenes that eventually led to this," parenting expert Dr. Kim Van Dusen surmised to The List.
Heather and Haack take trips together
While parenting or work responsibilities might compel Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa to spend time together, they prefer each other's company even in their leisure time. In July 2025, Heather and Tarek El Moussa attended Haack's birthday party in Las Vegas, along with Christopher Larocca, who's been in a relationship with Haack since 2024. Heather provided party decorations, and Haack complimented her friend's choices on Instagram. She especially loved Heather's whimsical take on her age, transforming 42 into 21. Weeks earlier, the two couples also celebrated Independence Day together.
Heather's seen Haack go through some serious relationship difficulties, including two divorces. Although some HGTV fans think Haack didn't sufficiently recover from her previous breakup before she got involved with Larocca, Heather applauds their connection. "[Larocca's] the first guy she's been together with that I've really liked," Heather informed E! News. For months, the two couples have gone out, and they flew to Vegas as a foursome.
"To be as close as they are, is an entirely new level we do not witness very often," Dr. Kim Van Dusen explained to The List. "Because this type of co-parenting/friendship is less common, we may think something is wrong with it or even judge it, however, these two women are showing others that it is possible to have this kind of mature and healthy friendship." Heather and Haack are aware of this bias, and they'll continue to provide examples to demonstrate their unshakeable bond.