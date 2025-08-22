Strange Things About Christina Haack & Heather Rae El Moussa's Relationship We Can't Ignore

Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa share some big things in common: besides being real estate pros and HGTV stars, they've both been married to Tarek El Moussa. Haack and Tarek's relationship began in 2006. About a decade later, numerous difficulties caused Haack and Tarek to get divorced. Heather and Tarek's relationship began in 2019.

In 2024, Tarek, Heather, and Haack signed up to participate in HGTV's "The Flip Off," a move that could have made their intertwined lives more complicated. Reality shows can be stressful, and this one pitted Haack against Tarek and Heather. The two women had previously experienced feelings of rivalry. Early in her relationship with Tarek, Heather felt like a third wheel, since he and Haack were actively involved in caring for their two kids. In 2022, things took an unfortunate turn when Heather and Haack got into a public squabble during one of the children's sporting events.

"Since they will always have to co-parent together in unison for the sake of their children, their relationship isn't going anywhere, so it's only best for everyone involved to find a way to get along and peacefully work together," parenting expert Dr. Kim Van Dusen, LMFT, RPT, exclusively informed The List. "If there is conflict, having a mature and rational conversation about an issue is the best way to mitigate problems." Fortunately, Heather and Haack not only got past their issues — they've also developed a mystifying camaraderie.