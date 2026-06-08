Will Kirsten Storms Ever Return To General Hospital? She Makes Her 'First Priority' Clear

Many "General Hospital" viewers have been hoping to see Maxie Jones' full-time return. While the character woke from her coma in early 2026, her homecoming was abbreviated, at best. Now, longtime star Kirsten Storms is getting candid about whether or not she'll be heading back to the beloved soap opera amid her personal struggles. From the sound of it, Storms isn't likely to return to acting anytime soon.

Over the years, Storms has taken various breaks from "General Hospital." In mid-2025, Storms took an extended leave from the soap and relocated to Tennessee. Storms later revealed she'd experienced a brain aneurysm that required specialized medical attention. To top it off, in early 2026 Storms found herself in the midst of issues with her ex-husband and former "General Hospital" co-star Brandon Barash, who was reportedly seeking a restraining order against her — all while dealing with the messy aftermath of multiple break-ins. Now, Storms has taken to Instagram to address things head-on.

"Choosing to take time off from work (for my own personal reasons) was a 'leap of faith' kind of moment for myself. Seeking a 'quality [of] life' kinda thing," Storms wrote in her statement. It seems that, at least for now, this choice is sticking. "As for what is in my future, where GH is concerned.... Given what's been going on, I can't say I will feel comfortable heading back to Los Angeles and returning to work," she explained. She'll be focusing on doing what's best for her 12-year-old daughter, Harper, whom she shares with Barash. According to Storms, that doesn't include life in the limelight. "This has been an eye-opening experience about the downside of my profession," Storms said. "My daughter is my entire life; she is (and always will be) my first priority."