Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Scored A Major A-List Investor For Her Shopping Business

Phoebe Gates is following in her dad Bill Gates' tech mogul footsteps in a big way and has even received major celebrity financial support for her efforts. The daughter of Bill and Melinda French Gates founded an AI shopping app called Phia in April 2025 with partner Sophia Kianni, which has grown to more than 1.5 million users and was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025. A little over a year later, Phoebe and Kianni scored an A-list investor in none other than Khloé Kardashian.

The company announced on May 29 that they received $35.5 million in seed funding led by Notable Capital, Koshla Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins (according to People). "The Kardashians" star invested as did other celebrities, including Alix Earle, Olivia Culpo, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba, Sydney Sweeney, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Those are some big names backing her up! Phoebe and Kianni also raised $8 million in their last seed round, with Kris Jenner being one of the investors.

"My mom has always had an eye for what's next, so when Kris Jenner invests in something, I pay attention," Khloé told People. "I'm so excited to join her as an investor."