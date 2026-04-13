Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe's Reputation Has Gone From Bad To Worse

In her initial Threads thread calling out Phoebe Gates and Phia, content creator Kacie Margis opened up about why exactly Bill Gates' daughter's low-ball offers were so insulting to professional influencers. For starters, as the aforementioned screenshot shows, Phoebe discovered Margis on a Cameo-esque platform called Collabstr, where the latter clearly shows her promotion rates. However, Margis believed Phoebe tried to haggle with her directly over Instagram DMs in an apparent effort to circumvent those rates.

Margis' story was soon picked up by the Daily Mail, though the influencer was less than pleased with the publication's coverage. "Well, this was a disappointing article. None of my actual statements were used," she wrote in a follow-up Threads post, adding, "My issue isn't about one DM, it's about a broader pattern: wealthy founders leveraging power and proximity to wealth to secure free or discounted labor. Framing this as isolated misses the systemic reality creators face every day." Margis added that she doesn't even hold a grudge against Phoebe, in particular, and requested her followers not harass her. Rather, she said, "I just want people in positions of privilege to value creators."

In the unused quotes she provided to the Daily Mail, which she also posted on Threads, Margis further explained that the prevalence of this issue is precisely why she decided to publicly air her encounter with Phoebe in the first place. To that end, she reiterated that, "Calling it a 'scrappy startup' while coming from extreme wealth felt disingenuous," though added that Phoebe is far from the only one to try and pull this sort of thing. "But this is a common tactic: downplaying resources to justify underpaying labor," Margis said. Still, it's hardly a flattering look for Pheebs.