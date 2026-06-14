A Timeline Of Emily Blunt's Red Carpet Style Transformation, From The Early '00s To Now
Emily Blunt has been making movies for decades, and even years before her breakout role in "The Devil Wears Prada" in 2006, she has proven she is in-the-know about fashion. The mom of two, who shares daughters Hazel and Violet with husband John Krasinski, knows what's in style, what looks good on her, and how to turn heads — and she isn't afraid to make big, bold choices when she steps out. Her red carpet style has definitely changed a lot since the early 2000s, with Blunt trying more daring looks as the years go on.
In a June 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the "Mary Poppins Returns" star admitted, "I adore fashion, but it's not really my world." She explained, "It can be quite an intimidating crowd, and I sometimes feel a bit on the outside of it." Still, she has credited her long-time stylist Jessica Paster for helping her to try new things fashion-wise. "Over the years, Jessica has encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and see style as a way of expressing your artistic sensibilities," Blunt said in a December 2020 interview with Vogue.
There's no denying that Blunt has had a stunning transformation over the years, and just looking at a snippet of her many red carpet fashions from the course of her career shows that. She is just one of many "The Devil Wears Prada" actors who have aged gracefully, and it's incredible to watch how she blossomed into a certified style queen.
2004: Emily Blunt showed she was on-trend with an asymmetrical dress
Two years before "The Devil Wears Prada" came out, Emily Blunt was already up-to-date in fashion trends. In this red carpet photo at the British Independent Film Awards on November 30, 2004, Blunt wore a black halter-top dress with a matching scarf around her neck. The fitted dress had an asymmetrical hem, which was very trendy at the time. Blunt kept the rest of her look simple, with natural-looking makeup and her reddish-blond hair hanging in loose waves around her shoulders.
2006: Emily Blunt's strappy pink dress was another fashion win
Emily Blunt darkened her hair and went for a bolder look at "The Devil Wears Prada" premiere on June 19, 2006. Her mauve dress was fitted with a satin belt that cinched the waist and a lacy brown trim on the bodice for extra pizzazz (that's so 2006!). She paired it with a pair of strappy heels, complete with silver flower embellishments that matched her silver dangly earrings. Even her serious expression showed she means business.
2008: Emily Blunt shone in a sparkly mint-green dress
Emily Blunt wore a sparkly, mint-green dress at the BAFTAs at the Royal Opera House on February 10, 2008. The one-shoulder dress was covered in shimmery details, and Blunt paired it with a thick gold bracelet and sparkly earrings. Though the gown's silhouette was simple and a bit shapeless, the look was a bold and bright choice for the awards show. The mint color was also a unique standout compared to some of Blunt's previous red carpet looks.
2010: Emily Blunt's stunning red gown made a big statement
In 2010, Emily Blunt started getting a little more daring in her fashion choices. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a striking red gown at the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS benefit gala on May 20, 2010. She posed with her hand on her hip, with her body twisted away from the camera, and showed off a stunning lace-and-sequin detail and cutout on the back. Her bright red gown hugged the floor and was amazing with her matching lipstick.
2015: This royal blue outfit showed that Emily Blunt can rock more than dresses
Not every fashionista needs to wear a dress to look good on the red carpet, which Emily Blunt knows all too well. At the American Institute for Stuttering: Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala on June 8, 2015, Blunt impressed with a royal blue sleeveless top tucked into matching pants and a wide sash around her waist. Her pose showed off her flashy rings and silver heels. Even her hair looked different, as it was highlighted blond and styled in messy, volume-filled waves.
2017: Emily Blunt's embroidered black gown was a statement piece
At the EE British Academy Film Awards on February 12, 2017, Emily Blunt upped her style game in a massive way with this gorgeously detailed dress. The gown had a colorful floral-and-bird embroidery on the bodice paired with a puffy black, layered tulle skirt. With her hair in a classy updo and her hand confidently poised on one hip, she looked stunning and so sure of herself. She no longer played it safe fashion-wise, and we love that for her.
2019: This gold gown was jaw-dropping on Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was a golden goddess at the 2019 Met Gala, with the theme "Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion," on May 6, 2019. Her jaw-dropping gold gown shimmered in the light as it was fitted around her body and trailed behind her in a short train on the ground. The neckline had gold flowers, which matched the flowers on her headband. She even carried a gold clutch to add even more sparkle to the look, which was much more shiny than her mint dress from 2008.
2021: Emily Blunt's bright orange suit featured no shirt underneath
Emily Blunt proved orange is the new black in an oversized suit at the CFDA Fashion Awards on November 10, 2021. She kept the jacket mostly closed, but made it look sultry with no shirt underneath — just a large silver necklace drawing the eye. She wore matching orange heels with the outfit, and styled her long hair slicked back behind her ears to really keep the focus on her outfit. Who knew an all-orange look could be so good?
2024: Emily Blunt's see-through grass dress was stylish and unique
Looking like she dressed herself in leaves, Emily Blunt gave a bold version of the naked look at the BAFTA Tea Party on January 13, 2024. Her seemingly completely see-through dress was designed with a braided grass-like pattern complete with flowers on the bodice. The strapless dress showed off her shoulders and her toned legs peeked through from under the full skirt. Blunt wore her blond hair loose around her shoulders and light tan heels to accentuate the bare, natural look of the outfit.
2026: Emily Blunt rocked a red carpet in a futuristic gown
Emily Blunt appeared to have traveled through time in the futuristic Stella McCartney gown she wore to the U.K. premiere of her science fiction film "Disclosure Day" on June 4, 2026. The pale lavender dress was made of lace and featured sharp angles over the bodice and hips, giving an exaggerated hourglass silhouette over the form-fitting skirt. Long silver earrings matched the silver bangles on one wrist as she posed with a lavender-manicured hand on her hip at the red carpet. If there's one thing Blunt's learned about the red carpet over the years, it's how to make an entrance!