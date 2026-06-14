A Timeline Of Emily Blunt's Red Carpet Style Transformation, From The Early '00s To Now

Emily Blunt has been making movies for decades, and even years before her breakout role in "The Devil Wears Prada" in 2006, she has proven she is in-the-know about fashion. The mom of two, who shares daughters Hazel and Violet with husband John Krasinski, knows what's in style, what looks good on her, and how to turn heads — and she isn't afraid to make big, bold choices when she steps out. Her red carpet style has definitely changed a lot since the early 2000s, with Blunt trying more daring looks as the years go on.

In a June 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the "Mary Poppins Returns" star admitted, "I adore fashion, but it's not really my world." She explained, "It can be quite an intimidating crowd, and I sometimes feel a bit on the outside of it." Still, she has credited her long-time stylist Jessica Paster for helping her to try new things fashion-wise. "Over the years, Jessica has encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and see style as a way of expressing your artistic sensibilities," Blunt said in a December 2020 interview with Vogue.

There's no denying that Blunt has had a stunning transformation over the years, and just looking at a snippet of her many red carpet fashions from the course of her career shows that. She is just one of many "The Devil Wears Prada" actors who have aged gracefully, and it's incredible to watch how she blossomed into a certified style queen.