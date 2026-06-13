7 Times Ben & Jerry Stiller Proved They Were Hollywood's Funniest Father-Son Duo'

It was only natural that Ben Stiller would be one of the funniest people in Hollywood, given that his parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, were one of the most successful comedy duos of all time. While there are many celebs you didn't know were related, Ben is undeniably descended from comedic royalty. His inherited talent often manifested in the on-screen dynamic with his father whenever they would appear together in interviews or films, bouncing off each other like ping pong balls. Jerry could be counted on to go bigger, seeming to overbear his son, while Ben maintained a quieter, more straight man response that perfectly balanced the comedy equation and led to major laughs. They starred in several films together, often with Ben directing, including both of the "Zoolander" films, as well as other projects like "Heavyweights" and "The Heartbreak Kid." There were also some priceless talk show moments, like when the whole family played charades on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon."

Both father and son had high praise for each other's comedic skills. "Ben was ahead of me, in a lot of ways," Jerry told The New Yorker in 2012. "Everything I could never do, Ben could do." Ben made a similar comment about his father shortly after Jerry passed away. "And it's, like, my dad is so funny. Like, I've never, ever thought I was funny like my dad. Or as funny as my dad. I've never really felt a competition, because I would lose, hands down," said Ben to the The New Yorker in 2020. Read on for the funniest moments from the father-son duo working (and laughing) together.