Mike Myers' Cutest Moments With His Wife Kelly Captured On Camera
Mike Myers has been in front of the camera longer than many people realize. Long before "Wayne's World" became an iconic "Saturday Night Live" moment in 1989, Myers was a child actor. In an interesting twist, a young Myers worked with "SNL" star Gilda Radner in a TV commercial. After so much time in the public eye, however, Myers likes to take a break from the spotlight, especially when he's off duty. When Myers and his second wife, Kelly Tisdale, got married in 2010, it took five months for the media to discover the longtime couple's change in relationship status.
Tisdale and Myers followed a similar blueprint when they expanded their family. They have three children together, and their kids are busy living regular lives away from the glitz and glamour of their dad's career. While their oldest child, Spike, has attended the occasional star-studded event, his two younger sisters have not. They've only gotten brief mentions, like when Myers talked about his kids' sassiness during a late-night TV interview.
Before she married Myers, Tisdale was likely used to a quieter life. When she was a scenic artist, Tisdale's TV career was behind the scenes. These days, however, Tisdale seems happy to join her husband at public events. During these outings, their body language shows an obvious spark, both in smiles and silliness, that proves Myers and Tisdale's love is going strong.
Myers smooched Tisdale on the red carpet
Kelly Tisdale was all smiles as her husband, Mike Myers, leaned in to kiss her cheek as he embraced her in November 2014. The couple were attending the Hollywood Film Awards, and Myers took the stage when his documentary "Supermensch" has honored. It was Myers' directorial debut, and a love letter to talent manager Shep Gordon. Seven months earlier, Myers and Tisdale welcomed their second child, Sunday Myers.
"Anyone who tells you fatherhood is the greatest thing that can happen to you, they are understating it," Myers informed Deadline in September 2013. "I am the happiest I have ever been in my life."
Tisdale and Myers shared a playful moment
Awards shows can be long, and in February 2015, the Oscars lasted almost 4 hours. Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale watched the awards ceremony from a party hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Even though the couple was glammed up, Myers replicated the feeling of being snuggled up on their couch at home by resting his head on Tisdale's shoulder. At the time, Tisdale and Myers had a preschooler and a baby, so they were likely feeling some sleep deprivation. By the end of 2015, the couple would be busier than ever after their third child arrived.
Tisdale and Myers look delighted together
After 10 years together, Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale changed up their signature dos, with Tisdale sporting bangs and longer locks, and Myers with white blond strands. One thing that remained the same was their enduring bond. The couple was all smiles at the 2016 Can Do Awards. With Myers as her dinner companion, Tisdale looks like she's having a hilarious evening. Maybe Myers reprised some of his famous characters (like he did with Dr. Evil for a 2022 Super Bowl ad) to entertain the table.
Myers and Tisdale rocked out for Halloween
To celebrate Halloween 2018, Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale made it a team effort and dressed up as The Ramones. They were attending Heidi Klum's famous annual bash for the second year in a row, and they looked like they were having a ball twinning in their black wigs and sunglasses. Funnily enough, Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, were Fiona and Shrek that year. Then again, perhaps Myers and Tisdale were happier with costumes that were far less complicated. After years as Shrek's voice, Myers didn't dress up like him until a 2026 awards show. Even then, his approach was far more low-key compared to Kautitz's extensive prosthetics.
Myers got mushy with Tisdale at The Pentaverate premiere
Mike Myers famously played multiple roles in the "Austin Powers" movies, but he outdid himself with a whopping eight roles in "The Pentaverate." When Myers and Kelly Tisdale attended a premiere for the miniseries in May 2022, the comedian got all lovey-dovey, embracing her tightly and closing his eyes to kiss her. The event was part of the "Netflix Is a Joke" festival, and Myers revealed the insecurities of his early career that night. "I thought I was going to get fired every week," Myers recalled (via Variety). Happily, Myers found not only professional success but also a steadfast partnership with Tisdale.
Myers and Tisdale shared a sweet embrace at the Michael premiere
In April 2026, Kelly Tisdale celebrated Mike Myers' role in the Michael Jackson biopic, "Michael." The spouses cuddled up at the premiere, and, given their penchant for privacy, they might have enjoyed some people's confusion about Myers' connection with the film. He portrayed Walter Yetnikoff, President and CEO of CBS Records. Since he sported dark hair, bushy eyebrows, and a scruffy beard, some viewers didn't recognize Myers onscreen. The veteran actor wasn't seeking recognition, however. He was glad to bring attention to Yetnikoff's part in challenging MTV, which did not air Black artists in its early days.