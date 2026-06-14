Mike Myers' Cutest Moments With His Wife Kelly Captured On Camera

Mike Myers has been in front of the camera longer than many people realize. Long before "Wayne's World" became an iconic "Saturday Night Live" moment in 1989, Myers was a child actor. In an interesting twist, a young Myers worked with "SNL" star Gilda Radner in a TV commercial. After so much time in the public eye, however, Myers likes to take a break from the spotlight, especially when he's off duty. When Myers and his second wife, Kelly Tisdale, got married in 2010, it took five months for the media to discover the longtime couple's change in relationship status.

Tisdale and Myers followed a similar blueprint when they expanded their family. They have three children together, and their kids are busy living regular lives away from the glitz and glamour of their dad's career. While their oldest child, Spike, has attended the occasional star-studded event, his two younger sisters have not. They've only gotten brief mentions, like when Myers talked about his kids' sassiness during a late-night TV interview.

Before she married Myers, Tisdale was likely used to a quieter life. When she was a scenic artist, Tisdale's TV career was behind the scenes. These days, however, Tisdale seems happy to join her husband at public events. During these outings, their body language shows an obvious spark, both in smiles and silliness, that proves Myers and Tisdale's love is going strong.