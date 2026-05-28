Iconic SNL Moments From The '80s Comedy Fans Are Sure To Love

When Lorne Michaels oversaw the original "Saturday Night Live" cast in the first episode back in 1975, one can only assume he did not predict that the show would celebrate its 50th anniversary with a weekend-long event featuring performances by some of the biggest musical acts of past and present. However, between the show's embryonic riotous rehearsals and it becoming the go-to spot for the biggest pop stars in the world to promote their new album, it hasn't all been smooth sailing — especially in the 1980s.

Michaels left Studio 8H at the start of the decade (only to return five years later in 1985), the show's budget was cut from $1 million to less than $500,000, and many fans consider the first show of the '80s to be the worst in its history. Although it wasn't a stellar ten years, there were still plenty of highs. In fact, Michaels himself admitted that the NBC show will always go through ebbs and flows. "Because [the show has] never been described any other way [than uneven] in a review," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. "It's only cumulatively that you sort of go, 'Oh yeah, that.' You can't be perfect for 90 minutes."

Thanks to cast members and future comedy legends like Martin Short, Eddie Murphy, and Dana Carvey, there were plenty of iconic '80s "SNL" moments that'd make you go, "Oh yeah, that." So, let's take a look.