Why Does Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Walk With A Limp? The Health Issues He's Overcome
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Jennifer Aniston's beau, Jim Curtis, has been a hot topic of conversation ever since the two went Instagram official in November 2025. The "Friends" star shared a snap of them on her feed, while wishing Curtis a happy birthday. "Happy birthday my love. Cherished," she wrote alongside it. Jennifer Aniston has a history of dating her co-stars, but Curtis is an outlier. He's not an actor, but he is the proud author of "The Book of Possibility," which serves as a self-help tome for those looking to improve their overall quality of life. Curtis can speak from experience; eagle-eyed observers will likely have noticed that he walks with a slight limp, and it's because he has dealt with his fair share of health issues.
Speaking to Fast Company in 2018, Curtis opened up about his debilitating problems, which started when he was 22 and diagnosed with lesions on his spine. "It was unknown how they started, but I very rapidly became ill and soon had trouble walking," he recalled. The author also acknowledged that, during this difficult time, there were moments where he questioned whether life was even still worth living. Doctors couldn't quite give his condition a name, which no doubt made the whole ordeal all the more frustrating. This didn't stop Curtis from pursuing a career on Wall Street, though, but he eventually quit because of the high-stress environment.
Aside from his chronic limp, the self-help guru also dealt with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which often interfered with his work. Curtis eventually started working in the wellness space, and he started to better his own health in the process. Now, he's using his experience to help others. According to his website, Curtis uses hypno-coaching to help his clients reconnect with themselves and better their own health.
Jennifer Aniston really admires what Jim Curtis does
Overcoming challenging health issues is no small feat, and Jennifer Aniston offered some praise for Jim Curtis' self-work during a November 2025 interview with Elle. "Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He's quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people," she enthused. "He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to."
Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to heartbreak, but it seems she and Curtis might just be in it for the long haul. In a 2026 appearance on "Today," Curtis was asked directly about his relationship with the "Morning Show" star, and he was adorably bashful about the whole thing, with "Today" host Craig Melvin pointing out that the author was blushing. "Yeah, I sure am," he conceded. Curtis and Aniston met through mutual friends and just hit it off. "We chatted for a long time, and we became close," the wellness coach noted.
Sources dished to People in January 2026 that their relationship was still going strong. "Jen's always been fine on her own and comfortable being single, but her relationship with Jim is just different," one such insider asserted, adding, "She's very happy and comfortable. He's just so sweet and supportive of her. He makes her everyday life better."