Inside Jennifer Aniston's History Of Dating Her Co-Stars

While Jennifer Aniston has nothing but fond memories about working with ex-husband Brad Pitt on "Friends," unfortunately the same can't be said for one of her other real-life loves: Tate Donovan. It all came down to timing. Many assume that the "Murder Mystery" star and "The O.C." alum dated as a result of his guest role on the sitcom, but his gig on the hit show actually coincided with their breakup. "The people that know that we dated think that we met on "Friends." But in fact, we had dated for two years before then, and it was over by the time we were on "Friends" together," the "Argo" star revealed to Us Weekly.

Donovan debuted on the show with the episode, "The One With Rachel's Crush," playing the role of Joshua Burgin, otherwise known as (you guessed it) Rachel's crush. "I was just happy to be on the team. The only bummer was Jennifer and I were breaking up at the time. And so that was tricky to sort of act, and act like we are just meeting each other, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we're sort of breaking up. That was just tough," the "Shooter" star explained.

In fact, the actors decided that it would be in everyone's best interest if Rachel's romance with Joshua didn't continue. "It was just six episodes. I mean, only because we were breaking up. We were like, 'Hey, can we not keep doing this? 'Cause this is really painful and tough,'" Donovan admitted.

