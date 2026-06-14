Bill Gates' Ex Follows One Rule When It Comes To Workplace Conflict & Everyone Can Learn From It

Bill and Melinda French Gates' relationship lasted well over three decades. The couple was happily married for 27 years before getting divorced in 2021. The Gates initially met when Melinda started working at Microsoft in 1987. Both during and after their marriage, she made a name for herself as a philanthropist, and in 2015, Melinda founded Pivotal, "A group of organizations working to accelerate the pace of social progress for women and young people in the U.S. and around the world." Clearly, Melinda Gates has a wealth of experience being a leader in the business world, and she's certainly encountered conflicts that stem from work not being done well. But her policy when she has to give critical feedback, which could possibly kick off a conflict, is to wait two days before doing so.

This helps ensure any criticism she delivers will be used constructively, and it also gives her a chance to be more thoughtful about the situation. On Bloomberg's "Leaders with Francine Lacqua: The Podcast," Melinda discussed conflict in the workplace, and she detailed her policy, even referring to it as one of her biggest mantras. "I told directly to my employees then and now, if I'm unhappy with work you have done, you will hear from me within 48 hours," she explained. "I'm not going to tell you right away because I need time to think it through. If I'm angry about something, to calm down." Melinda Gates may have undergone a stunning transformation, but it sounds like this policy has been long held.