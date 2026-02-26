Melinda Gates Has Undergone A Stunning Transformation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Melinda French Gates is one of the most powerful women in the world. As the founder of Pivotal Ventures and a billionaire in her own right, French Gates has been on a quest to change the lives of women and girls across the globe. But her own life didn't always seem like it would be quite so grand. The mother of three grew up in a typical middle-class family. And while she had fostered big career ambitions from an early age, French Gates never imagined that she would ever see her net worth hit the ten-figure range.

Nevertheless, when French Gates married tech mogul Bill Gates, she entered a realm of wealth that spanned well beyond her wildest dreams. She focused on philanthropy and co-founded the Gates Foundation to raise money for some of the world's poorest people. During her time at the organization, French Gates even spearheaded global vaccination programs to reduce child mortality rates.

While these accomplishments were definitely something to be proud of, French Gates eventually realized that she could do more to change the world — only if she left her husband. Indeed, Bill was among the prominent names in the Epstein files, shocking Microsoft users everywhere. His ex-wife was disgusted, making no secret of her feelings toward the late sex trafficker. Before long, French Gates changed her wealth pledge to exclude her ex's non-profit. Instead, she decided to fund a non-profit by herself and change the world on her own terms.