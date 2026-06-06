Bill Gates' Ex Melinda Has One Simple Tip For Being A Good Leader (& It Makes All The Difference)

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Melinda Gates' stunning transformation can be attributed to hard work, sufficient self-care, and her ability to embrace criticism. The philanthropist touted that last tidbit, in particular, as the real secret to being a successful leader in a 2026 LinkedIn post. Gates asserted that being open to constructive criticism from the people you trust and work with is how you grow. "That's why I think one of the most valuable skills you can cultivate is this: Find people who will give you tough feedback," she advised, adding, "These conversations helped me see what I'd missed and rethink how I was showing up, which made me a better leader. But they only happened because the people around me knew they could be honest, and in fact, I expected them to be."

What the former Microsoft employee was essentially saying is that, if you have any hope of being a half decent leader, it's preferable to to be surrounded by honest people willing to keep your ego in check rather than sycophants. Notably, organizational psychologists agree with Gates' view. On her website, Dr. Natalie Pickering confirms that criticism is invaluable for growth when you're in a leadership position. Not only does it assist people with becoming more aware of their blind spots, it also helps them develop what she calls "emotional resilience," which is "crucial for navigating the ups and downs of leadership."

Fellow organizational psychologist Adam Grant echoed Pickering's sentiments in a 2025 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, affirming that the ability to hear and handle criticism is a priceless skill. "The most underrated career skill is the ability to receive tough love," he argued. "Acquiring knowledge is easy. Obtaining constructive criticism is hard. If you can't handle the truth, people stop telling you the truth."